The 'road show' continues for WSSU as it plays on Saturday at Elizabeth City State

The Winston-Salem State Rams, who are also known as the Road Warriors, will hit the road again for the third straight week of the football season.

This time, the Rams (0-2) will play at Elizabeth City State (0-2) in their opening CIAA game. So far this season the Rams have gone to Canton, Ohio and to Durham and after this week’s trip they’ll play another road game at Chowan.

“We are sort of used to it by now,” said defensive back Jaylen Gullatte of the Rams. “We definitely are seeing our share of the road but we just want to get a win at this point.”

Winston-Salem State NC Central football

Winston-Salem State head coach Robert Massey calls for an adjustment in the defense in the first half of the Rams' 41-0 loss to North Carolina Central, Saturday, Sept 10, 2022 in Durham. 

Defensive lineman Octavis McLaurin said it doesn’t matter where the Rams are playing it’s about executing better. The defense gave up 519 yards in a 41-0 loss to N.C. Central last week.

“It’s going to start with us up front and we have to stick to the game plan,” McLaurin said. “It’s tough, but it’s a mindset and you have just go into it and act like it’s a home game. This is the most important game because it’s the next one, but it’s even more important because it’s our first conference game.”

Rams will begin conference season but are 0-2 so far in nonconference play

Here are three things to watch for:

1. All eyes will be on the quarterback play for the Rams, which hasn’t been good through two games. The Rams have scored just two offensive touchdowns and both were on free plays when the defense jumped offside each time. Freshman Jahmier Slade (Dudley High School graduate) is expected to make his first start and this will mark the third different starter at quarterback in as many games.

2. The Rams want to run the ball and have an offensive line that’s looked good at times. The luxury for Coach Robert Massey and offensive coordinator Kam Smith is the deep set of running backs of Andrew Hayes, Asa Barnes, Noah Marshall and JahTwan Stafford. If the Rams can get an early lead they can pound the ball at the Vikings all game long. Slade is also a better runner than Richard Latimer at quarterback so Slade can also help the offense by using his speed.

Rams will open CIAA play on Saturday at Elizabeth City State

3. It’s probably wishful thinking on Massey’s part but he said their goal is to win their next eight games which would include the CIAA championship game. The reality is the Rams will be on a even playing field inside the conference because last week’s game against Division I N.C. Central wasn’t close. The Eagles could be the MEAC champions by the end of the season. Looking at the Rams’ schedule the next four games are winnable but they are in dire need of a confidence boost. A victory would at least get them going in the right direction.

CIAA Standings

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Fay. State 1-1

Livingstone 1-1

J.C. Smith 0-1

Shaw 0-2

St. Aug's 0-2

WSSU 0-2

NORTHERN DIVISION

Virginia Union 2-0

Bowie State 1-1

Lincoln (PA) 1-1

Virginia State 1-1

Chowan 0-2

Eliz. City 0-2

Note: Conference play begins Saturday

WSSU at Elizabeth City State

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Elizabeth City, Roebuck Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC45 WXLV/My48 WMYV; WSNC 90.5 FM

More info: wssurams.com

