There's a weird sound at WSSU's Gaines Center — silence
This was supposed to be my 25th season covering Winston-Salem State basketball. 

My first season, 1996-97, I was not only introduced to the hot, humid, crowded, loud, rowdy and rather intimidating Gaines Center, I started to love everything about the place.

And it’s been a part of my life ever since, which is why I felt compelled to go see the aging, non-air conditioning building that is one of the best places to watch a basketball game.

I miss it.

One day earlier this month I went to the Gaines Center knowing that I would find a way in if I tried hard enough. When you have been covering WSSU basketball for as long as I have, you learn the tricks on how to get in a building as old as the Gaines Center.

Let’s just say that, because the building is attached to the old Whitaker Gym, it wasn’t hard at all for me to get in, take a few photos and shoot a video amidst the strange quietness. It was too quiet, and the silence that engulfed the building that opened in the late 1970s was eerie.

Any other year in late January the Gaines Center, which is named for the man that built the program, Clarence "Big House" Gaines, would be alive with close to 3,000 students and a few fans from the community jammed inside to watch the Rams play.

During these 25 years I’ve seen four CIAA championship teams – 1999, 2000, 2012 and last season. Each of those teams had that special quality it takes to win the title with the right coaches and players —and a little bit of luck.

This was set up to be one of the most anticipated seasons in a long time before COVID-19 ruined those plans. The WSSU women and Coach L’Tona Lamonte were poised to turn the corner in the CIAA and the men’s team and Coach Cleo Hill Jr. are the defending champions.

The Rams will still be the defending champions the next time basketball season is played, but it won’t be the same.

The Gaines Center crowds were packed in last season as the Rams were on their way to the CIAA title under Coach Cleo Hill Jr.

It was nice to see the building again, even if it was empty. The baskets were set up on the court, but there are no games scheduled.

We can only hope that by next fall the WSSU football team will be able to play again at Bowman Gray Stadium, and the basketball teams will follow at the Gaines Center.

Folks complain all the time about how many renovations the Gaines Center needs, but to this old sportswriter the place never looked better.

Dell's Top 25 after 25 years covering WSSU

In honor of 25 seasons of covering WSSU athletics here are my 25 best players I saw compete since that 1996-97 season. This list was compiled off my aging memory. If I’ve left off anybody who is worthy, I’m sorry. It’s amazing how fast 25 years have gone.

1. Marcus Best: One of the top defenders and leaders of two CIAA championship teams.

2. Darryl “Big Dog” Hardy: Dominant center who had some great games at the Gaines Center.

3. WyKevin Bazemore: Nobody went after rebounds harder and nobody played harder as a four-year starter.

4. Rob Colon: His four seasons played out like a mini documentary but it ended in Hollywood style with a CIAA championship this past February.

5. Paul Davis: All-time leader in blocked shots in the modern era but he could also do so many other things.

6. Rob Williams: A favorite quote from him came on his final game in the Gaines Center as a senior where he said: “I might shoot it every time I touch the ball.”

7. Larry Patterson: “LP for 3” was a familiar refrain when he played because he never saw a 3-point attempt he didn’t like.

8. Alleggrie Guinn: He could score from anywhere on the court but his ability to get inside was uncanny.

9. Tyrone Thomas: Coach Rick Duckett convinced him he could play point guard and that’s one reason the Rams won the 1999 CIAA title.

10. Devonaire Deas: A transfer from Florida State was one of the biggest point guards in WSSU history and one of the fastest with the ball.

11. Otis Attucks: Homegrown from Winston-Salem he was the consummate point guard who was as humble as they come.

12. Audley Wehner: He played only three seasons but scored more than 1,000 points and was great in the post.

13. William Crandell: A recent graduate who was always around the basket even though he was undersized.

14. Justin Glover: Nobody could dunk the ball like he could and when he played defense the Rams were that much better.

15. Brian Fisher: He was an outstanding outside shooter who ended up playing a few years overseas.

16. Darrell Wonge: Was very good at hitting the mid-range jumper but was also an underrated rebounder.

17. Marcus Wells: The glue to that 2012 CIAA title who was a four-year point guard that was very good defensively.

18. Roy Peake: Four-year starter who came from nearby Thomasville and he talked as fast as he played.

19. Chuck Jones: Led the Rams in scoring one season after he transferred in and could really play.

20. Jamal Durham: He came to WSSU after outstanding career at North Davidson and could hit the outside shot and mix it up down low.

21. Terrell Leach: He could score at will and his defense was excellent in his short time in a WSSU uniform.

22. Jay Maynard: One of the top shooters during the Rick Duckett/Philip Stitt coaching eras who was known to heat up and score in bunches.

23. Jaylen Alston: Only current player in the list and his versatility is what’s going to help WSSU over the next two seasons.

24. Shawn Alexander: Transfer from Appalachian State was a combination guard who loved playing in the CIAA.

25. Lamar Monger: He drove to the basket at will and always found ways to score and was fearless on defense.

Honorable mention: Bradley Taylor, Thad Young, Vince Sessoms, Kamal Oliver, Mason Harrell, Julius Barnes, Isiah Tucker, Darnell Gregory, Keith Breland, Torrian Wynn, Jamel McAllister, Joe Thompson, Corey Thompson, Wakefield El-lison, Stephon Platt, Jonathan Hicklin, Preston Ross, Shelton Carter, Tyrone Robeson, Donte Harper, Russell English, Ameer Jackson, Marquez Jones, Kevin Henry, Jonathan McIntyre, Michael Broadnax, Joe Thompson and Rashad McGee

Breaking News