There's a weird sound at WSSU's Gaines Center — silence

This was supposed to be my 25th season covering Winston-Salem State basketball.
My first season, 1996-97, I was not only introduced to the hot, humid, crowded, loud, rowdy and rather intimidating Gaines Center, I started to love everything about the place.
And it’s been a part of my life ever since, which is why I felt compelled to go see the aging, non-air conditioning building that is one of the best places to watch a basketball game.
I miss it.
One day earlier this month I went to the Gaines Center knowing that I would find a way in if I tried hard enough. When you have been covering WSSU basketball for as long as I have, you learn the tricks on how to get in a building as old as the Gaines Center.
Let’s just say that, because the building is attached to the old Whitaker Gym, it wasn’t hard at all for me to get in, take a few photos and shoot a video amidst the strange quietness. It was too quiet, and the silence that engulfed the building that opened in the late 1970s was eerie.
Any other year in late January the Gaines Center, which is named for the man that built the program, Clarence "Big House" Gaines, would be alive with close to 3,000 students and a few fans from the community jammed inside to watch the Rams play.
During these 25 years I’ve seen four CIAA championship teams – 1999, 2000, 2012 and last season. Each of those teams had that special quality it takes to win the title with the right coaches and players —and a little bit of luck.
This was set up to be one of the most anticipated seasons in a long time before COVID-19 ruined those plans. The WSSU women and Coach L’Tona Lamonte were poised to turn the corner in the CIAA and the men’s team and Coach Cleo Hill Jr. are the defending champions.
The Rams will still be the defending champions the next time basketball season is played, but it won’t be the same.
It was nice to see the building again, even if it was empty. The baskets were set up on the court, but there are no games scheduled.
We can only hope that by next fall the WSSU football team will be able to play again at Bowman Gray Stadium, and the basketball teams will follow at the Gaines Center.
Folks complain all the time about how many renovations the Gaines Center needs, but to this old sportswriter the place never looked better.
