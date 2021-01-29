There's a weird sound at WSSU's Gaines Center — silence

This was supposed to be my 25th season covering Winston-Salem State basketball.

My first season, 1996-97, I was not only introduced to the hot, humid, crowded, loud, rowdy and rather intimidating Gaines Center, I started to love everything about the place.

And it’s been a part of my life ever since, which is why I felt compelled to go see the aging, non-air conditioning building that is one of the best places to watch a basketball game.

I miss it.

One day earlier this month I went to the Gaines Center knowing that I would find a way in if I tried hard enough. When you have been covering WSSU basketball for as long as I have, you learn the tricks on how to get in a building as old as the Gaines Center.

Let’s just say that, because the building is attached to the old Whitaker Gym, it wasn’t hard at all for me to get in, take a few photos and shoot a video amidst the strange quietness. It was too quiet, and the silence that engulfed the building that opened in the late 1970s was eerie.

Any other year in late January the Gaines Center, which is named for the man that built the program, Clarence "Big House" Gaines, would be alive with close to 3,000 students and a few fans from the community jammed inside to watch the Rams play.