Three football players from WSSU, N.C. A&T heading to HBCU National Combine next month

Daryus Skinner, a former safety at Winston-Salem State, is using all of his resources in preparation for his shot at the NFL.

One of those resources is an uncle, Tony Horne, a former Clemson star who played four years in the NFL and played for the St. Louis Rams when they won the Super Bowl after the 1999 season.

“My uncle’s really been great giving me some inside information and just really helping me stay in shape and be ready,” said Skinner, who last played for the Rams in November of 2019 in his senior season.

Skinner, who had 22 interceptions as a four-year starter for the Rams, had been invited to the 2020 HBCU NFL Combine but because of COVID-19 it was cancelled. He continued to take classes at WSSU and will graduate with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation this spring.

“It was hard to navigate everything once COVID hit but I chalk it up to going through more adversity so it just made me stronger,” said Skinner, who is from Rockingham and played on some powerful Richmond County High School teams.