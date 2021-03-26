Three football players from WSSU, N.C. A&T heading to HBCU National Combine next month

Daryus Skinner, a former safety at Winston-Salem State, is using all of his resources in preparation for his shot at the NFL.
One of those resources is an uncle, Tony Horne, a former Clemson star who played four years in the NFL and played for the St. Louis Rams when they won the Super Bowl after the 1999 season.
“My uncle’s really been great giving me some inside information and just really helping me stay in shape and be ready,” said Skinner, who last played for the Rams in November of 2019 in his senior season.
Skinner, who had 22 interceptions as a four-year starter for the Rams, had been invited to the 2020 HBCU NFL Combine but because of COVID-19 it was cancelled. He continued to take classes at WSSU and will graduate with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation this spring.
“It was hard to navigate everything once COVID hit but I chalk it up to going through more adversity so it just made me stronger,” said Skinner, who is from Rockingham and played on some powerful Richmond County High School teams.
Skinner will get that chance to perform in front of NFL, CFL and XFL scouts next month at the HBCU National Combine at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. This combine isn’t associated with the NFL such as the one that got cancelled in 2020, and instead is being is funded by Ulice Payne, Jr., the president and CEO of the Milwaukee Brewers. Payne, who is from Wisconsin, was on the 1977 national championship Marquette basketball team.
Among the 45 players who were selected to the combine were two from N.C. A&T – defensive back Mac McCain III and wide receiver Elijah Bell.
Both McCain and Bell have also not played since the fall of 2019. The Aggies were supposed to have a spring season but that never happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We practiced some this spring and had some really good practices but then it was decided we couldn't play games," McCain said. "But I've been staying in shape and I'm feeling good about this opportunity."
McCain will actually have another opportunity on Tuesday when he goes to N.C. State's Pro Day in Raleigh.
"Right now I'm gearing toward showing what I can do over at N.C. State," he said.
In 2019 Bell had 53 catches for 782 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Aggies. Bell leaves A&T as the record holder for catches (202), receiving yards (2,980) and touchdowns (33).
McCain, a Dudley graduate who is 6-feet and 175 pounds, battled injuries during his two final seasons but in 20 career games had 113 tackles, eight interceptions and 22 pass breakups.
Skinner, who is 6-feet and around 190 pounds, says he’s done a good job of staying in shape and part of that has been playing in a 7 on 7 flag football league in Charlotte.
“That’s helped me with my timing a little bit,” Skinner said. “It’s obviously different than tackle football but I just figured I needed to do whatever it takes so I can be ready for that chance.”
Skinner said he’s stuck to a strict weight-lifting regiment of three times a week, but Horne’s workouts are catered toward running.
“I’ve been running every day and it’s a lot of sprint work,” Skinner said. “That’s where I feel like I can showcase my talent is with my speed.”
Skinner, who just turned 23, doesn’t want to apply too much pressure on himself with a chance to be in front of NFL scouts.
“At the end of the day, its football and it’s something I’ve done most of my life,” he said. “I just want to go out there and do what I can be me. I know it’s a great opportunity going down there to Alabama but I’m ready for it.”
