Three former Winston-Salem State basketball players will compete in Harlem’s famed Rucker Park on Saturday in the HBCU All-Star Dream Classic.

Robert Colon and Cam Campbell, both former men’s players, will play as recent graduates from an HBCU.

Also playing in the women’s game will be former WSSU player Raven Fields, who played for the Rams from 2012 through 2014.

The event will have a men’s and women’s game to highlight the HBCU graduates to help them get to the various professional leagues.

Colon, who graduated in 2020 and helped the Rams win the CIAA title in his senior season, has been playing professionally in various leagues since leaving Winston-Salem.

Campbell, who played one season for the Rams after transferring from Lincoln (Pa.), said he’s excited about the chance.

“To me, the significance of playing in this game is that it’s the first so I'm honored to be a part of history,” Campbell said. “It is being played at a historical park in Rucker Park and this a chance to shine and showcase major exposure on HBCU’s as far as our culture, athletics, and history. I am honored to have been chosen to play in this event and look forward to showcasing my talents.”

Colon averaged 16.9 points per game in his senior season and was the MVP of the CIAA Tournament when the Rams won the title in Coach Cleo Hill’s second season. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit two weeks after the Rams won in Charlotte and everything was shut down so the Division II NCAA Tournament was cancelled.

In Campbell’s one season at WSSU he averaged 11.6 points per game and 3.4 rebounds and scored 1,000 points in his career.

The women's game is at 4:30 p.m. with the men's game at 7 p.m.