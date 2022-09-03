Three things to know as WSSU opens season at Pro Football Hall of Fame with game against Central State

With the motto of “Defend the Legacy” ringing in Winston-Salem State’s players ears they’ll get a chance to start that process Sunday afternoon against Central State.

The Rams will take on the Marauders at 4 p.m. at Tom Benson Stadium adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic will be broadcast live on the NFL Network and Coach Robert Massey of the Rams will get to see what kind of team he might have this season.

“We expect a good, hard football game, but I just feel good about our talent,” said Massey, who will start his third season as head coach. “Coach (Kam) Smith (the offensive coordinator) has had a year now to put in what he likes to do and the guys know what he wants.”

One of the differences this season is the status of Massey, who spent the previous two seasons as the interim head coach compiling a 7-12 record in 2019 and 2021. Massey is armed with a four-year contract and more scholarship space that included a freshman class of 20 players. He was also able to hire a full coaching staff this summer.

For the third straight season the Rams will start with a different quarterback in graduate transfer Richard Latimer (Fayetteville State/Bethune Cookman). In 2019 it was Dominique Graves, then last season it was Cameron Lewis who beat out Graves for the starting spot. Graves, who has graduated but is playing his final season, will also see playing time on Sunday.

“We will have a running back by committee and we’ll let them all play to see who stands out and who will lead that position,” Massey said. “And we’ll do the same at quarterback so we’ll use this first game as a chance to see what all these guys can do.”

Because there’s not a lot of information being shared by either school since it’s their first game of the season Massey and Coach Kevin Porter were both vague about game plans.

“We’ve both done a good job of hiding information from each other,” Massey said with a smile.

Here are three things to watch for:

New linebackers need to perform

Two of the three linebackers will be new starters for the Rams’ defense. While Jasahn Rankin (Reidsville High School graduate) saw a lot of time last season junior Josiah Alexander and sophomore Kairon Martin will make their first starts.

Alexander and Martin will be two of the six new starters on defense for the Rams, who have an excellent secondary that might be one of the best in the CIAA.

Rotating quarterbacks don’t always work

We’ve been here before with two quarterbacks vying for the field at the same time. Going back to last season it was Graves and Lewis who jockeyed for the starting position all season.

The reality was neither could establish consistency which is one reason they went 3-6.

“It was definitely a good battle,” Graves said about the preseason. “I was able to evaluate my game and what I need to work on and also see what other quarterbacks we have can do.”

More weapons on offense

While Massey is preaching the gospel of running the ball, the Rams will need their wide receivers to be a factor this season. The Rams averaged just 18 points a game and scored 16 touchdowns on offense all season. They had seven rushing touchdowns and nine passing touchdowns in nine games.

Helping the Rams become more of a scoring team will be Andrew Hayes, the team’s top running back last season who has a year of experience. Also, freshmen Noah Marshall and Trevon Hester will be counted on to produce.

At wide receiver sophomores Nehemiah Williams and Raymar Thomas (Northern Guilford) along with sophomore Antjuan Collins, who was the Rams’ best receiver last season, will try to increase production. Williams, Thomas and tight end Noble Joyner (an Albany State transfer) are all first-year starters for the Rams.

“We’ve got to score more points and it’s something we’ve openly discussed,” Massey said. “I like the way we went about improving this preseason on offense.”