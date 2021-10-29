Trevor Willard getting a chance to play at WSSU and making the most of it

Trevor Willard is savoring every practice, every play and every chance he gets to chase opposing quarterbacks for Winston-Salem State.

Willard, a freshman on the field but a sophomore in the classroom, has waited a long time to make an impact at the college level. The Reagan graduate, who is a sturdy 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, has used his speed to his advantage and is coming into his own on the defensive line.

“I’m having so much fun out there,” said Willard, who originally committed to Army and then ended up at App State last season where he practiced but never got into a game.

Coming out of Reagan Willard was all set to go to Army and was told he would be there to play for five seasons, and then serve in the Army for four years. But when he ended up receiving the paperwork he said the commitment to serve was for eight years.

“I didn’t want to do those extra four years so there was some miscommunication there,” Willard said.

He ended up going to App State last year and practiced with the Mountaineers but never got into a game.