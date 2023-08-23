The hard part of preseason camp for Winston-Salem State’s football team is this week. Because classes are beginning, Coach Robert Massey has scheduled 6 a.m. practices.

Justin Fleming, a redshirt junior and leader as a hybrid defensive back/linebacker, was one of the first to arrive on Tuesday morning.

“I’ve never been late to these early practices,” Fleming said.

That doesn’t surprise Massey because Fleming, a Greensboro native and a graduate of Southeast Guilford, is a model teammate who isn’t afraid of leadership.

It’s no surprise that Fleming, at 6-foot-3 and a sleek 180 pounds, has had some NFL scouts coming around to watch the Rams practice. He had three interceptions last season and was one of the stalwarts on a defense that kept the Rams in just about every game during a disappointing 3-6 season.

Because the offense struggled last season, ranking 140th in Division II in scoring, the defense was on the field a lot. This season could be a lot better if the defense can stay off the field a little more.

“I really like the direction we are headed as a team,” said Fleming, who sports a 3.1 grade point average and is on track to graduate in May. “And defensively, I think we will be even better this time around.”

Massey, who coaches the defensive backs and played eight years in the NFL after starring at N.C. Central, said he was surprised when the Rams landed Fleming out of high school. He’s a player that came in right away, got his feet wet and became a starter in a hurry.

“He’s a guy that came out of high school and he’s not a transfer and he’s not from that far away, over in Greensboro,” Massey said. “And that legacy factor played a part.”

Fleming’s father went to Fayetteville State, but his mom and his grandfather also went to WSSU.

“I had a great aunt go here too, so it was where I wanted to go and it’s been great for my education and what I’ve been able to accomplish on the field,” Fleming said.

Another perk for Fleming will be on Sunday when he gets some Name, Image, Likeness money from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office to be part of a community forum. There isn't a lot of NIL money floating around Division II, so when Fleming was offered the chance, he took it.

On Sunday night he’ll be on the panel with Evan Slocum, a defensive back from Wake Forest and McKenzie Maier, a basketball player on the women’s team at High Point. They will discuss with children and their parents the importance of education, morals and determination.

“I’m glad I get to sort of spread the word about what kids can accomplish if they put their minds to it,” Fleming said of the panel discussion, to be held on Sunday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Reynolds Place Theater on North Spruce Street in Winston-Salem.

Massey said that Fleming has shown the younger players the right way to do things on and off the field.

“I’ve been already telling the freshmen who just got here to stay on top of their books, because if they don’t then they won’t last long,” Fleming said. “And Coach Massey is big on study hall, so I tell them you have to go to those study halls because it’s such a big help.”

Fleming has a chance to help the Rams become viable again in the CIAA thanks to his experience and versatility. He returned one of his three interceptions for a touchdown last season and was also in on 39 tackles and forced a fumble. He also excelled on special teams and had a blocked punt.

He’s good enough to help at linebacker against the run, or he can cover an opponent’s best wide receiver.

If all goes well this season, Fleming could have a chance to play pro football, but he also has another year of eligibility. Massey says if Fleming has that chance to go to an NFL camp, he should take it.

“With his size and speed, those NFL guys will keep looking in his direction and that’s the dream for a lot of these guys,” Massey said. “You have to strike while the iron is hot, so if he has the year that we expect than he’ll have options.”

As one of the longest tenured player on the defense, Fleming said he doesn’t feel old but looks around and sees a lot of younger players.

“We have a bunch of young DBs so I just want them to soak it all in and help us as much as they can,” he said. “We have a lot of talent back there, so I’m excited about what kind of year we can have.”