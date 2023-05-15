When Tyler Thomas arrives back at his home course, Ravisloe Country Club in Homewood, Illinois, he’ll have some good stories to tell about his freshman season on the Winston-Salem State golf team.

Most likely his first story will be about getting to see Rory McIlroy close up in a pro-am at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month in Charlotte. Thomas caddied for fellow teammate, Ahmad Raoul, in the pro-am and both of them got to see one of the best golfers in the world attack the beast of a course that is Quail Hollow Club.

“It was an amazing experience,” Thomas said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime sort of thing.”

Thomas and Raoul got a front-row seat to life inside the ropes with McIlroy as an escort for nine holes.

Both admit that they didn’t post the scores they would have liked in tournaments for Coach Charles Penny at WSSU, but they are not afraid of the hard work it takes to improve. Thomas said that McIlroy inspires him to get better.

“I got the opportunity just to ask a lot of questions,” Thomas said. "And I just really wanted to just pick his brain. I was star struck at first because I didn’t want to be just a fan boy or something like that. I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to just ask him questions to be able to get close to where he is because that's the goal.”

Raoul, who is from Chicago, said getting the chance to play with one the top golfers in the sport was unbelievable.

“Growing up and watching Rory I’ve always been a big fan of his,” Raoul said. “So for me playing with a PGA Tour pro is what I strive to do. That’s my dream is to be out there one day. So to see it up close like that and seeing how Rory treated everybody was inspiring.”

Team WSSU got to play nine holes with Rory then on their back nine played with Alex Smalley, a up-and-coming PGA Tour player who is a Duke graduate.

“Playing with Alex was also very cool and getting to know him and his caddie a little bit was great,” Raoul said.

The pro-am foursome also included Kai Dawson, a former golfer at N.C. A&T’s women’s team and Nyla Sims who plays for Maryland Eastern Shore’s golf team.

The pro-am was part of the Wells Fargo commitment to supporting HBCU’s through the golf tournament as well as the First Tee program. The HBCU golfers that made it into McIlroy’s foursome did so because they won an essay contest.

McIlroy told journalists after the round what it was like for him to help promote HBCU golfers. "To play with these players today and hear their stories and backgrounds is really cool and I wish them the best in their futures,” he said earlier this month at the Wells Fargo Championship, which he has won three times in his career.

Thomas said McIlroy offered sound advice about what it takes to get better in the game of golf.

“The other big takeaway is these guys are human beings,” Thomas said about PGA Tour golfers. “They have families just like us and have other things they have to do off the course. It gave us the perspective that they are human beings just like we are but (McIlroy) said as long as you put in the work you can achieve anything.”

When they were just about finished with the nine holes Raoul had a moment with McIlroy alone and he said he whispered something to McIlroy.

“I just said I want to be out here (PGA Tour) with you one day,” Raoul said, “and Rory said that would be great.”