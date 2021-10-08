 Skip to main content
Ultimate pillow fight: WSSU and J.C. Smith are both 0-4 and will play each other Saturday in Charlotte
Rams are trying to put last week's 73-7 loss behind them

A preview of the Winston-Salem State-J.C. Smith football game:

When

1 p.m. Saturday

Where

Irwin Belk Complex, Charlotte

Radio

WSNC 90.5

Records

WSSU: 0-2 CIAA, 0-4 overall

J.C. Smith: 0-2, 0-4

What to watch for

1. Offensive coordinator Kam Smith makes his debut for the Rams after being elevated from quarterbacks coach earlier this week. It was 11 years ago that Smith guided the Rams as a quarterback to the Division II national championship game. Smith replaced Lawrence Kershaw who resigned on Tuesday. Smith has a tough task ahead because the Rams are averaging just 11 points a game.

WSSU first football practice

Kam Smith, a former All-America quarterback at WSSU, is in his first season as an assistant at his alma mater. He was elevated from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator earlier this week.

2. The rivalry actually might be a rivalry in this game. Because the Rams have won 19 in a row over the Golden Bulls there really hasn’t been much of a rivalry. It’s a good bet that WSSU fans could out-number the J.C. Smith fans because there is such a large number of WSSU alums in the Charlotte area. It doesn't matter that the Rams are 0-4 because the fans are known to travel well no matter what.

3. There are plenty of cross-over players and coaches in this game. Coach Kermit Blount of the Golden Bulls is a former All-America quarterback of the Rams and is the all-time wins leader in WSSU history with 91 when he was the head coach. Ollie Shepherd III is the Bulls’ quarterback and is a son of Ollie Shepherd II who is a former WSSU wide receiver. And Pavel Buena Ventura is a former kicker with the Rams who is a Parkland High School graduate. Ventura graduated from WSSU but is playing at J.C. Smith as a graduate student.

FBC KAMERON SMITH

When Kam Smith was the quarterback of the Rams from 2010 through 2012 he threw for more than 7,000 yards and is the school's all-time leading passer.

What they’re saying

"We’ve got a young unit and we’ve been right there in all of our games. This is definitely a big game for us and we need to just eliminate penalties and we should be right there in the second half,” said Coach Kermit Blount of the Golden Bulls.

"We know that Johnson C. Smith hasn't won a game either so they will be fighting us for four quarters. We have to be able to keep our defense off the field because that's what has hurt us through these first four games," said Robert Massey, the Rams' interim head coach.

Noteworthy: Both head coaches are fighting for their jobs with Blount in his final year of his contract and Massey in his second season as the interim head coach.

Fan information

All spectators must show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID test from the previous 72 hours, both with photo IDs. The proof may be the paper vaccination card, a digital image of the card or digital proof of vaccination from the state Department of Health. For more information go here 

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

CIAA Standings

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Fayetteville State 2-0, 3-1

Shaw 2-0, 3-2

St. Augustine's 0-2, 0-3

Johnson C. Smith 0-2, 0-4

Winston-Salem State 0-2, 0-4

Livingstone 0-2, 0-5

NORTHERN DIVISION

Chowan 2-0, 5-0

Bowie State 2-0, 4-1

Elizabeth City State 2-0, 2-3

Virginia Union 1-1, 2-3

Virginia State 1-1, 1-3

Lincoln (Pa.) 0-2, 0-5

Breaking News