Ultimate pillow fight: WSSU and J.C. Smith are both 0-4 and will play each other Saturday in Charlotte

3. There are plenty of cross-over players and coaches in this game. Coach Kermit Blount of the Golden Bulls is a former All-America quarterback of the Rams and is the all-time wins leader in WSSU history with 91 when he was the head coach. Ollie Shepherd III is the Bulls’ quarterback and is a son of Ollie Shepherd II who is a former WSSU wide receiver. And Pavel Buena Ventura is a former kicker with the Rams who is a Parkland High School graduate. Ventura graduated from WSSU but is playing at J.C. Smith as a graduate student.

What they’re saying

"We’ve got a young unit and we’ve been right there in all of our games. This is definitely a big game for us and we need to just eliminate penalties and we should be right there in the second half,” said Coach Kermit Blount of the Golden Bulls.

"We know that Johnson C. Smith hasn't won a game either so they will be fighting us for four quarters. We have to be able to keep our defense off the field because that's what has hurt us through these first four games," said Robert Massey, the Rams' interim head coach.

Noteworthy: Both head coaches are fighting for their jobs with Blount in his final year of his contract and Massey in his second season as the interim head coach.

Fan information

All spectators must show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID test from the previous 72 hours, both with photo IDs. The proof may be the paper vaccination card, a digital image of the card or digital proof of vaccination from the state Department of Health. For more information go here

