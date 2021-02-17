Victory at Daytona: Nick Patterson, former WSSU athlete, on winning pit-crew team

Patterson, who played on the 2015 CIAA championship football and baseball teams, graduated with a degree in criminal justice from WSSU in 2016 and was all set to go into the military when Bowen’s call changed everything.

At 6 feet 3 and 245 pounds, Patterson is a jack man who throws around 70-pound tires as if they are doughnuts. He says it’s intense in the pits, and that was the case on Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

“I posted this on my Facebook page, but I said every one of the guys had a hand in winning from our spotter to the guys who are behind the wall,” Patterson said. “It was just an unbelievable feeling. One of the guys on our crew has been pitting for 13 years and he had never been on a winning team in a race, and now his first one is the Daytona 500.”

Patterson took a long route to WSSU, first going to Liberty then to a small Division III college in Texas to play baseball. When he transferred to WSSU, the head coach at the time, Kevin Ritsche, let him walk on.

When he used up his one year of baseball eligibility, he decided to walk on to the football team, even though he had never played organized football. Coach Kienus Boulware allowed Patterson to learn how to be a long-snapper and a tight end.