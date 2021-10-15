Viola Davis: WSSU Powerhouse ‘would get me on my feet’

The Winston-Salem State University cheerleading squad got some high-profile love on social media this week. Viola Davis — of "How to Get Away with Murder" fame — shared the already viral TikTok video of WSSU's cheerleaders on her Facebook and Instagram pages Thursday.

The cheer squad, known as The Powerhouse of Red and White, made a splash on the HBCU Gameday TikTok page, where a video of their performance racked up close to a million views as of Sept. 30.

The video was shot at WSSU's Sept. 25 loss to Elizabeth City State — but the Powerhouse team was a clear winner, due in part to the natural hairstyles a number of the young women sported.

Davis tagged her posts with #ItsTheNaturalHairForMe, a sentiment shared by many fans of the TikTok post.

Here's what WSSU Cheer Captain told HBCU Gameday on the topic: