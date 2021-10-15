Viola Davis: WSSU Powerhouse ‘would get me on my feet’

The Winston-Salem State University cheerleading squad got some high-profile love on social media this week. Viola Davis — of "How to Get Away with Murder" fame — shared the already viral TikTok video of WSSU's cheerleaders on her Facebook and Instagram pages Thursday.
The cheer squad, known as The Powerhouse of Red and White, made a splash on the HBCU Gameday TikTok page, where a video of their performance racked up close to a million views as of Sept. 30.
The video was shot at WSSU's Sept. 25 loss to Elizabeth City State — but the Powerhouse team was a clear winner, due in part to the natural hairstyles a number of the young women sported.
Davis tagged her posts with #ItsTheNaturalHairForMe, a sentiment shared by many fans of the TikTok post.
Here's what WSSU Cheer Captain told HBCU Gameday on the topic:
“I think we’ve been transitioning into kind of taking more of our natural beauty state on this team. I think that’s really inspiring a lot of people, especially people that are also a part of cheer teams in the HBCU community. Because if you look at the teams — a lot of them don’t wear their natural hair.”
It's not the first time the WSSU cheerleaders have gotten celebrity attention. Beyonce shared video on her Instagram page in 2019 of the team dancing along to her cover of "Before I Let Go."
