Virginia State rolls to 66-52 win over Winston-Salem State on Thursday night

Winston-Salem State ran into a Mack truck in the form of Virginia State on Thursday night in Ettrick, Va.

The Trojans manhandled the Rams 66-52 at the Multipurpose Center on the campus at Virginia State. It was the first loss of the season for the Rams to an unranked team. Their only two previous losses were to No. 1 Indiana (Pa.) and 19th-ranked Virginia Union.

The Trojans improved to 11-4 overall and 4-0 in the CIAA. The Rams fell to 10-3 and 2-2 in league play.

Terrence Hunter-Whitefield led the Trojans with 24 points and Zach Newkirk and Francis Fitzgerald each had 13 points.

The Rams got as close 52-44 with 4:30 to play on a Samage Teel steal and layup, but the Trojans never wavered and built the lead after that.

Jaylon Alston scored 16 points for the Rams and Jaylon Gibson added nine points, but he was just 3 of 9 shooting. Jeremy Dixon had eight points off the bench as the Rams had their worst shooting night of the season at 34%.

The Rams had a disastrous start to the game, missing their first 11 shots of the game as the they fell behind 20-4.

They made their first basket with 10:47 left in the first half as Alston made a short jumper that cut the margin to 20-6.

Despite shooting a season-low 24% in the half, the Rams trailed 34-22 at intermission.

The Rams were 0 for 5 on 3-point attempts in the first half and just 7 of 29 shooting as they were outrebounded 20-10.

The Trojans' biggest lead in the first half was 28-8 as they shot 46% from the field in the first half.

In the women’s game, Amaya Tucker scored 19 points as the Rams won 64-53 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Tucker, who was 6 of 13 shooting, had six rebounds, two assists and three steals and was the only player to score in double figures.

Coach L’Tona Lamonte had plenty of balance, however, as Taniah Wilkins and Valencia Carroll each added nine points. Jakaiya Mack added eight points as the Rams shot 41% and held the Trojans to just 28% shooting.

Sommer Blakemore led the Trojans with 22 points and Kalyn Ervin added 15 points.

The Rams improved to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in the CIAA and the Trojans fell to 6-7 and 2-2 and had their two-game win streak snapped.

Next games

WSSU’s women and men’s team travel to Shaw on Saturday with the women’s game at 2 p.m. and the men’s game at 4 p.m.

This will be the first time that Coach Cleo Hill Jr. faces Bobby Collins in Shaw’s gym. The last time WSSU played at Shaw, Hill was out with COVID-19 issues. Collins is a former head coach at WSSU and Hill is a former coach at Shaw.

“This is always a good game and it’s a tough opponent,” Hill said. “Shaw isn’t in the Southern Division but that doesn’t mean it’s not a rivalry game.”