Virginia Union's zone defense too much for Winston-Salem State in CIAA Tournament semifinals

Notes: Virginia Union has won the most CIAA championships with 17, and WSSU is second with 12. The two schools have combined to win 29 of the conference’s 75 championships. Fayetteville State has won just one title, in 1973. … Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of WSSU said on his website that he was disappointed in what happened after the game with Livingstone on Saturday night at New Trent Gym in a wild overtime loss to the Blue Bears. “After the game was very disappointing to me, being an alumnus of this league,” Hill said at www.cleohilljr.com. “My team was not protected at all going to the locker room and things got very ugly with us being ambushed and sprayed with mace. Livingstone College was not prepared for such a game and crowd.”… WSSU had a season-high 22 assists in the win over St. Aug’s on Thursday night. Hill said after the game that it was a big team win. “That’s the best passing game I think we’ve had.”… Friday’s semifinal was also a big game in the Division II regional rankings. While the winner of the CIAA Tournament gets an automatic berth Virginia Union (8th in regional rankings) and WSSU (13th) are battling within the region. … Saturday’s CIAA women’s championship game will feature second-seeded Elizabeth City State going up against top-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) at 1 p.m. (ESPN+).