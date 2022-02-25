Virginia Union's zone defense too much for Winston-Salem State in CIAA Tournament semifinals

Winston-Salem State’s dream of repeating as CIAA champion came to an end on Friday night as second-seeded Virginia Union won 71-59 in the semifinals of the 76th CIAA Tournament at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.
The third-seeded Rams (19-7), who were the conference champs in 2020, never got comfortable against the Panthers’ active zone defense.
In the first semifinal it was top-seeded Fayetteville State beating fifth-seeded Livingstone 79-68. The Broncos are in the championship game for the second straight year. The Broncos, who are 1-7 all-time in CIAA championship games, lost to the Rams in the 2020 championship game in Charlotte.
The Broncos and Panthers (23-6) will play on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ESPNU) to determine the champion. The Panthers last won the tournament in 2018 in Charlotte.
The game-changing surge came courtesy of a 21-5 run over an eight-minute span from late in the first half to early in the second half. When the burst ended, the Panthers led 43-29.
The Rams cut the lead to as few as seven points in the final three minutes, but could get no closer.
Robert Osborne and Tyriek Railey led the way for the Panthers with 16 points each. The Panthers dominated the rebounding at 45-26 and beat the Rams for the third time this season.
Cam Campbell led the Rams with 14 points and Samage Teel chipped in with 15 points; Javonte Cooke added 12. The Rams shot 39%, but still had one of their lowest scoring games of the season.
In the first half, the Rams started out hot from the field and led 11-2. But once the Panthers switched into their 2-3 zone that traps all over the court, they found their groove.
The Rams were also hurt in the rebounding department as the Panthers, the top rebounding team in the CIAA, enjoyed a 24-10 advantage in the first half. The Panthers outscored the Rams 11-0 in the final three minutes of the half to grab the big lead.
Notes: Virginia Union has won the most CIAA championships with 17, and WSSU is second with 12. The two schools have combined to win 29 of the conference’s 75 championships. Fayetteville State has won just one title, in 1973. … Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of WSSU said on his website that he was disappointed in what happened after the game with Livingstone on Saturday night at New Trent Gym in a wild overtime loss to the Blue Bears. “After the game was very disappointing to me, being an alumnus of this league,” Hill said at www.cleohilljr.com. “My team was not protected at all going to the locker room and things got very ugly with us being ambushed and sprayed with mace. Livingstone College was not prepared for such a game and crowd.”… WSSU had a season-high 22 assists in the win over St. Aug’s on Thursday night. Hill said after the game that it was a big team win. “That’s the best passing game I think we’ve had.”… Friday’s semifinal was also a big game in the Division II regional rankings. While the winner of the CIAA Tournament gets an automatic berth Virginia Union (8th in regional rankings) and WSSU (13th) are battling within the region. … Saturday’s CIAA women’s championship game will feature second-seeded Elizabeth City State going up against top-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) at 1 p.m. (ESPN+).
