Wake Forest women advance through golf regional to match-play portion of NCAA championships

The fourth-ranked Wake Forest’s women’s golf team advanced to the NCAA Championships on Wednesday, thanks to a third-place finish in regional play at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn.

The Demon Deacons, who have never won an NCAA championship in women's golf, will get a chance in the match-play event May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club.

In Wednesday’s final round, the Deacons shot 6 under to finish the 54 holes at 3 under, good enough for third place. The top four teams moved on: Vanderbilt, Alabama and Texas A&M also advanced.

Duke finished in fifth place, one shot short of tying Texas A&M.

Rachel Kuehn led the Deacons with a 68 Wednesday to tie for second in the individual tournament. She ended up 8 under, along with Texas A&M's Jennie Park.

Carolina Chacarra, a freshman playing in her first regional for the Deacons, shot 69 and tied for seventh. Mimi Rhodes shot 71 Wednesday, and Virunpat Olanktikunchai shot 74 to round out the four-player team score for the day.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest sophomore Michael Brennan and senior Alex Fitzpatrick have been named to the All-ACC men's team.

The reigning ACC champions have had 86 All-ACC honorees in program history, ranking second in the conference. This marks the 13th time in Coach Jerry Haas's 24 years that multiple Deacons have been named to the all-conference team.

This is the second consecutive year that Brennan and Fitzpatrick received All-ACC honors.

