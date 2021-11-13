Wake Forest's path to ACC's Atlantic Division title continues with 45-42 win over N.C. State

It was a 13-play drive that took up plenty of time and more importantly it gave the Deacons a 10-point lead.

The Wolfpack cut the margin to 45-42 with 45 seconds left on a touchdown pass from quarterback Devin Leary to Devin Carter with 45 seconds left. The Wolfpack nearly got the on-side kick but Ricky Person was ruled to have recovered it before the 10-yards after the kick.

The Deacons got the ball and ran out the clock to get the win. Fans in the student section emptied out onto the field and celebrated with the team.

Hartman and N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary combined to throw the ball more than 100 times as neither team could establish a running game.

Ellison, who picked up the slack with injured Christian Beal-Smith not in uniform, had two touchdowns on 17 carries for 56 yards. Wake Forest’s 21-6 lead evaporated over a two-minute span late in the half and on the opening kickoff to the second half. Return man Bam Knight electrified the N.C. State fans that filled out the visitors’ side of the stadium by going 100 yards for a touchdown and a 27-24 lead.

In the first half the Deacons played better on defense but let up late in the half, an inconsistency that Clawson has talked about this season.