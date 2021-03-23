Watch now: WSSU football team gets back on the practice field after nearly a 500-day gap

Massey and his assistant coaches are trying to ease the Rams, who were 4-6 in 2019, into the spring.

“We got lucky in some ways by holding off for a week because I’ve been talking with other coaches around the league and they are having a lot of injuries already,” Massey said. “That’s what we have to be on the look out for because these guys haven’t been going through any football-related drills for a long time so we have to keep that in mind.”

After the 90-minute practice, each of the assistant coaches addressed the players and Marvin Bohannon said it best.

“Hey guys, you are playing football again,” he said. “Isn’t this great? You need to relish this because it can be gone at any time.”

Cornerback Josh Flowers, a senior and an All-CIAA candidate this fall, tried to use all his senses when describing what it was like to be on the practice field again.

“We are just happy to be out here with everybody,” Flowers said. “The air feels good, the grass feels amazing and I just love seeing all the smiles, and the energy was there. Today was just the first day, but we got a long way to go but it feels good to be out here.”