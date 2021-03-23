Watch now: WSSU football team gets back on the practice field after nearly a 500-day gap

Winston-Salem State quarterback Dominique Graves took a shotgun snap during a drill at spring practice, faked a handoff, then ran up the middle, in full stride, on a keeper.
Maybe because the Rams hadn't been on the practice field for 499 days Graves took every snap Monday afternoon as if it was a game.
“It sort of felt like a game,” Graves said. “I guess because we’ve been away from this for so long. But man, it felt good to be out there with the guys again.”
Graves wasn’t alone in his feelings as the Rams began spring practice with about 80 players who were in uniform for the first time since their last game Nov. 9, 2019, after COVID-19 caused their 2020 fall season to be canceled.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, had to wait an extra week to open practice as a precaution but was bouncing around as much as the players.
“I’m old, but I’m excited to be out here,” Massey said. “I’m smiling beneath this mask because I think all of us need this in a big way."
Players are tested twice a week for COVID-19. To keep safe distances, only a few players are allowed into the locker rooms before and after practices. Coaches wear masks during practices while the players go without masks.
"We know this thing can be shut down at any time with a positive test or contact tracing, so staying safe is our No. 1 priority," Massey said.
Massey and his assistant coaches are trying to ease the Rams, who were 4-6 in 2019, into the spring.
“We got lucky in some ways by holding off for a week because I’ve been talking with other coaches around the league and they are having a lot of injuries already,” Massey said. “That’s what we have to be on the look out for because these guys haven’t been going through any football-related drills for a long time so we have to keep that in mind.”
After the 90-minute practice, each of the assistant coaches addressed the players and Marvin Bohannon said it best.
“Hey guys, you are playing football again,” he said. “Isn’t this great? You need to relish this because it can be gone at any time.”
Cornerback Josh Flowers, a senior and an All-CIAA candidate this fall, tried to use all his senses when describing what it was like to be on the practice field again.
“We are just happy to be out here with everybody,” Flowers said. “The air feels good, the grass feels amazing and I just love seeing all the smiles, and the energy was there. Today was just the first day, but we got a long way to go but it feels good to be out here.”
Linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor, a junior from Durham, says getting back on the field again is a big deal.
“It’s surreal and I’m so glad that we are out here,” said Taylor, the Rams’ leading tackler in 2019. “We are just blessed to be out here and to be with our teammates and coaches. I don’t think anybody will ever take practice for granted again, and that’s why you see so much excitement.”
While Massey said the most important thing is keeping his players healthy this spring, he also realizes getting into football shape will not be easy.
“This was taken away from us because of COVID, but now there’s a new energy,” Massey said. “I think these guys are excited and are flying around. We are going to be very basic in what we install because we’ve been away from it for so long.”
As a reward for their first day of practice on Monday afternoon, the players went back at it at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“They all will be awake and ready to go,” Massey said Monday. “There are no classes at 6 a.m. so they’ll all be here.”
336-727-4081