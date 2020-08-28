The details are fresh in Rajah Caruth’s mind, even though he attended his first NASCAR race nearly six years ago.
Caruth, an 18-year-old freshman at Winston-Salem State who is on the fast track in his quest to drive at the highest level, can recall that day and everything about it.
“It was sensory overload for sure,” Caruth said of Sept. 5, 2014, when his family surprised him with a trip from their Washington home to Richmond Raceway in Virginia. “I just remember sort of being mesmerized by it all and what I saw out there. I’ll never forget that day.”
Even though he was 12, Caruth’s mind was made up, his career path chosen, after he spent that night watching a race on the Nationwide Tour, now Xfinity Tour, won by Kyle Busch.
“It was a Friday night and they also did Cup qualifying for that Sunday's race, and to see that was special,” Caruth said.
The traveling crew there to be a part of the pivotal day in Rajah's life included his father, Roger; mother, Samantha, and sister Liyah, who was 9.
“My grandfather, who is from England, was also with us that day,” Rajah said.
During his teenage years Rajah continued to work toward his dream of being a NASCAR driver even though he ran track and played basketball, football and soccer. He excelled in all of those sports.
“I tried to kind of steer him toward those sports, but he didn’t want to veer from his dream,” said Roger Caruth, a professor in the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University. “It was obvious he was passionate about racing, so I had to get on board with it, and I started asking him all kinds of questions because I didn’t know much about the racing.”
Son was more than happy to relay any information to father about what the sport was all about.
“Oh yeah, I remember those conversations where my dad would ask me about track or basketball, but my heart was about trying to become a race car driver,” Rajah said.
Working toward his goal
Caruth has been part of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program for two years.
“That’s the goal, to be a Cup driver,” Caruth said.
While continuing to race on weekends at tracks in North Carolina and South Carolina, he’s staying busy between his six classes and his time driving for Rev Racing, based in Concord. Caruth has an apartment there, so he can put in his 20 hours of work at the track and focus on his studies remotely.
“I’m living my dream right now,” said Caruth, a Motorsports Management major at WSSU.
The major at WSSU offers courses to help prepare graduates to work in operations, marketing, sponsorship and planning in and around the sport.
“It was a perfect fit,” Roger said of his son choosing WSSU. “This gives him an inside look at what it will take, and it has a business background as well. We’re excited about what this will do for him off the track because we know he’s staying busy on the track.”
Clay Harshaw, an associate professor and program coordinator for the Motorsports Management program that began in 2007, says the uniqueness of the program is what draws students. One of its recent graduates, Walter Thomas III, came to WSSU from Indianapolis, where his family is heavily involved in drag racing.
“Walter was also a part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program also and from what I understand he’s now helping build drag racing cars back home,” Harshaw said.
Caruth asks lots of questions daily, Harshaw said.
“He actually got a late start in racing because some of those drivers start out when they are like 3 years old,” Harshaw said. “But he’s definitely caught up because he’s doing well as he progresses in the sport.”
Bubba Wallace, a mentor
Bubba Wallace is the NASCAR Cup Series' only Black driver, and he went through the Drive for Diversity program. Cup driver Daniel Suarez also got his start thanks to the diversity program.
Caruth says he has spoken multiple times with Wallace about how to advance in the sport.
When Kyle Larson, another Cup driver from the Diversity program, was suspended by NASCAR then fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using the -n word during an iRacing event in April, Caruth said Wallace reached out to him.
“Bubba just wanted to make sure that I knew what had happened and wanted to make sure I knew about it,” Caruth said. "And I appreciated him looking out for me like that. ...
“Bubba’s been a big help. He’s been helpful and making sure I don’t put myself into bad spots and saying the right things, and he’s made sure I’m being connected to the right people.”
Wallace has made as much of an impact for NASCAR off the track in June as any individual in the sport in recent memory. After George Floyd, who is Black, died May 25 when white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes and protests followed nationally against police brutality and racism, Wallace called for NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at its tracks. NASCAR agreed and made that decision June 10, capturing national attention.
Less than two weeks later, a noose was discovered at the end of a door pull in Wallace’s garage at Talladega, and the story again earned national notoriety and drivers stood with Wallace in support at the Cup Series race there June 22.
“It was great to see how he carried himself through that and how the whole sport kind of rallied behind him,” Caruth said. “I thought it was cool that the whole weekend there in Talladega was a show of unification and what we are capable of.”
Caruth said he realizes that because Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup series, there’s more pressure.
“In seeing how he carries himself and deals with a few of the haters has been very helpful to me,” Caruth said.
In 2019 Caruth attended four weekends of racing and hung around Wallace some in the pits during the Cup season. Because of COVID-19, he hasn’t had that opportunity this season.
“I’ve always felt welcomed when I’ve been there at the NASCAR races and in the garages,” Caruth said. “I think what you have in racing is 99 percent of everybody in the sport is good-natured, and that’s part of why I want to be involved in the sport.”
Wallace sees plenty of potential in Caruth.
“He just has to keep his head on straight and continue to capitalize on his opportunities, but it’s been cool to watch his progress even though he had a late start,” Wallace said. “He’s been like a sponge trying to learn a lot.”
Wallace said it’s been great to get to know Caruth off the track, too.
“I also want to push him and encourage him on the track,” Wallace said.
Pushing for a degree
Caruth, 18, will continue to race this fall at various tracks in a Late Model Stock car, in which he has earned six top-10 finishes this summer and continued to learn. Caruth also has raced in a Legends car.
But going to college was something that Caruth said was important to him at an early age. Besides his father's work at Howard, his mother works in the admissions department of a private grade school in Washington.
“My family really instilled in me no matter where my racing takes me it’s important to get that four-year degree,” Caruth said.
His first goal is to be a full-time driver, but he knows that a college degree will help.
“Now I can see when I get done with racing and I have that degree, I can work in the sport if I want to,” Caruth said. “But I really want to be a driver first, and I want to see how far I can go with that. Then maybe I can own a team or own a race shop.”
Developing the love for racing
While many drivers have a family history in the sport, Caruth doesn't. He drove go-karts on occasion when he was younger but nothing serious. He first got involved in the sport in a big way through iRacing.
“It’s been a dream because in 2018 I was racing at home on a desk (iRacing), and now two years later I’m racing for a NASCAR team and racing in North and South Carolina,” Caruth said. “It’s a journey and there have been so many people who have helped me along the way.”
During his first season in iRacing, Caruth started slow but made the playoffs and finished 22nd overall out of 600 drivers.
“He took to it right away and it was there where he kind of got noticed a little bit,” his father said.
Caruth applied for and gained entry into the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. He credits Rev Racing's president and owner, Max Siegel, in addition to driver development director Mark Green and crew chief Johnny Allen.
Siegel, who has been outspoken on the need for more diversity in NASCAR, sees Caruth as a game-changer. He loves how Caruth can talk about most any subject and engages with journalists and fans.
“He’s been good for us on a whole lot of different fronts,” said Siegel, a former USA Track & Field CEO who holds a law degree. “As we continue to figure out how to get younger folks interested in the sport and be cost-effective at the same time, you see somebody like Rajah come up through the iRacing and that can only help.”
Siegel said Caruth has exceeded Rev Racing’s expectations.
“Just having somebody like Rajah interacting on social media in that generation is such a big thing nowadays,” Siegel said. “It’s pretty refreshing to see.”
Siegel says he can see a prospect such as Caruth, who is eager to improve, move up in level after more time with Rev Racing. The next step would be working to land a spot in ARCA racing.
“I was with him at the National Black Journalists Conference with a bigger audience that even the more experienced drivers might be intimidated by, but Rajah was comfortable and confident,” Siegel said. “And I can see that growing as he continues to move up in this sport. We’re excited to have him on our team.”
Breaking through
Caruth knows that nothing will be given to him, that he'll need to catch the eye of a team owner who will give him a chance to perform on the track.
He can rattle off sponsors in a sentence.
“Maybe one day if I do television interviews, I can slip in there Winston-Salem State at some point,” Caruth said.
But as far as his best attribute?
“I’m not sure yet,” Caruth said.
“I guess when I’m outside the car the best thing to do is to listen to those around me with my race team and learn from them about everything that deals with this sport,” Caruth said. “I’m pretty good at listening and learning.”
Siegel said he definitely could see Caruth as a possible driver for Rev Racing after his time is up in the Drive for Diversity program.
"Rev Racing is a stand-alone, professional racing team, and we are a development team where we start it from the youth level and move up," Siegel said. "Once he graduates from the program, I can see him continuing with us as a driver. ... The next natural progression with us would be ARCA, and I'm thinking of growing our team even more beyond that, and he would be considered part of that long-range plan."
