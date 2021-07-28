'We all feel disrespected.' WSSU selected ninth overall in CIAA in preseason coaches poll and fourth in Southern Division.

Josh Flowers, a senior defensive back for Winston-Salem State, didn’t mince words after seeing where the Rams were selected in the CIAA preseason poll.

“They had us ninth, and we all feel disrespected, so we are focused on showing what we can on the field,” said Flowers, who was one of four Rams selected on the All-CIAA preseason team released last week.

The Rams, who were a disappointing 4-6 in 2019, have had a lot of time to stew over the fact that they haven’t been the Southern Division champions since 2016. In the last three seasons since winning the division in 2016, the Rams are 15-14 overall and 11-9 in the CIAA.

For the last three years, Fayetteville State has won the division while the Rams were left out of the championship game.

The coaches’ preseason poll also had the Rams fourth in the Southern Division behind Fayetteville State, Shaw and Johnson C. Smith. The ninth-place prediction is the lowest the Rams have been since rejoining the conference in 2010. They also haven't been picked that low in the Southern Division in a long time.

Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, said earlier this summer he’s excited about what this team can accomplish. There are a lot of question marks on all the CIAA programs after a season lost to COVID-19.