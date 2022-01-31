Weary WSSU gets it done in overtime in 69-62 win over Bowie State at the Gaines Center

Winston-Salem State, perhaps a little weary from playing its third game in six days, summoned up enough energy to beat an improving Bowie State 69-62 in overtime on Monday night at the Gaines Center.

In front of about 700 fans, the Rams won for the seventh time in the last eight games.

“We needed this one and just went out and did what we needed to do,” said Alexander Reed, a graduate transfer who played one of his best games of the season. “It was defense and heart that did it for us so we’re happy right now.”

Also giving the weary Rams (8-3 CIAA, 14-5 overall) some much-needed spark off the bench was Rasheen Merlin (four points, four rebounds and a steal). With leading scorer Javonte Cooke struggling with his shot it was Coach Cleo Hill Jr.’s deep bench that bailed the Rams out in this one.

The Bulldogs (5-5, 7-14) mixed up their defenses, their full-court presses and forced the Rams into forcing up some bad shots. The Rams were just 2 of 11 on 3-point attempts and Cooke was just 2 of 11 shooting.

Isaac Parson led the way with 15 points and was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line including hitting four big free throws in the final minute of overtime that sealed the win.