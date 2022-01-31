Weary WSSU gets it done in overtime in 69-62 win over Bowie State at the Gaines Center

Winston-Salem State, perhaps a little weary from playing its third game in six days, summoned up enough energy to beat an improving Bowie State 69-62 in overtime on Monday night at the Gaines Center.
In front of about 700 fans, the Rams won for the seventh time in the last eight games.
“We needed this one and just went out and did what we needed to do,” said Alexander Reed, a graduate transfer who played one of his best games of the season. “It was defense and heart that did it for us so we’re happy right now.”
Also giving the weary Rams (8-3 CIAA, 14-5 overall) some much-needed spark off the bench was Rasheen Merlin (four points, four rebounds and a steal). With leading scorer Javonte Cooke struggling with his shot it was Coach Cleo Hill Jr.’s deep bench that bailed the Rams out in this one.
The Bulldogs (5-5, 7-14) mixed up their defenses, their full-court presses and forced the Rams into forcing up some bad shots. The Rams were just 2 of 11 on 3-point attempts and Cooke was just 2 of 11 shooting.
Isaac Parson led the way with 15 points and was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line including hitting four big free throws in the final minute of overtime that sealed the win.
Jon Hicklin added 12 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Campbell was welcomed back to the court with 13 points.
The Bulldogs, who were playing their third game in five days, got 16 points from Ayan Teel, who had the block of the game on Hicklin on Hicklin’s layup as time expired in regulation. Tyler Jones scored 15 and David McCullough had 13 points.
In the overtime, the Rams had nine possessions and scored on seven of them as they took the lead early and never looked back.
Reed had seven points and five rebounds with a steal and a blocked shot in 25 effective minutes.
“I was ready to play and now this will take us into February on a little bit of a streak here,” Reed said.
Cooke picks up two honors
Cooke, who helped the Rams beat Johnson C. Smith and Livingstone last week, was named the CIAA player of the week and the BOXTOROW national player of the week.
He averaged 27 points in the wins and shot 40% from the field in both games. His best game was when he scored 29 points on 9 of 18 shooting and was 6 of 12 on 3-pointers.
Cooke, who is a graduate transfer from Mars Hill, also was rec-ognized with his family before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point last week.
WSSU women fall short
The WSSU women lost to Bowie State 77-76 in overtime in the first game of the doubleheader.
Seanice Lyons of the Bulldogs (6-4 CIAA, 10-7 overall) hit one free throw with 3.5 seconds left to secure their fourth-straight win.
The Rams (5-5, 9-8) had a chance to win it but Hailey Gipson’s rushed short jumper missed at the buzzer.
“Defensively we just let them do too much and it cost us,” Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams said. “I think we were down 16 but that’s just too big of a hole to climb out of.”
Freshman Katerra Myers scored 32 to lead the Bulldogs.
Looking ahead
WSSU’s teams will get a short break from games before playing host to St. Aug’s on Saturday at the Gaines Center. The women’s game is at 2 p.m. with the men’s game at 4 p.m.
