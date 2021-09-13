Welcome back: N.C. Central and WSSU to renew one of the best HBCU rivalries

Thomas can afford to talk a little trash because of her friendship with McCree. Thomas calls McCree, who is leaving N.C. Central at the end of this academic year, one of her mentors.

“I mean, it's my alma mater, but I've made it clear to people that I love y’all before and after but during the game the chancellor and I are all in on Winston-Salem State getting that win,” Thomas said.

WSSU has already sold its allotment of 500 tickets but Thomas said it will be getting another batch of 500 tickets to sell this week. The game is expected to be a near sellout.

Massey, a former All-America at N.C. Central who went on to play in the NFL for six seasons, says the rivalry is one of the best that he’s ever been a part of. He played for the Eagles back in the CIAA days when the Rams and Eagles went at it year in and year out.

The Eagles left the CIAA in 2007 and have been a part of the MEAC since.

While the rivalry is a big part of this game, Massey, a 1989 graduate of N.C. Central, is more concerned about his Rams improving after Saturday’s 28-6 loss at Catawba in their opening game.