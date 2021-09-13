Welcome back: N.C. Central and WSSU to renew one of the best HBCU rivalries

It’s one of the best HBCU rivalries around.
Winston-Salem State and N.C. Central evokes a lot of memories because each school used to compete at a high level in the CIAA.
Those CIAA battles are long gone, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry is dead.
“There’s no question it’s one of the best rivalries,” said defensive coordinator Marvin Bohannon Jr. of WSSU, who as a hard-hitting safety played against the Eagles in 2010.
Bohannon played for the Rams in his senior season in 2010, the last time the two programs met. The Rams came away with the win in Coach Connell Maynor’s first season in Winston-Salem.
The two programs will meet again on Saturday in Durham at 6 p.m. in a long overdue game.
Thanks in part to the friendship of Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director, and Ingrid Wicker McCree, who is N.C. Central’s athletics director, this game is taking place. The Rams will get $60,000 for making the short trip to Durham to face the Division I Eagles. They are also scheduled to play next season in Durham.
“This game has to be played,” said Thomas who like Chancellor Elwood Robinson of WSSU and interim head football coach Robert Massey are all N.C. Central graduates. “People have asked me to put our team in a bubble and not let them out because we so want to play that game at Central. But we’re doing the right thing with the magnitude of this game and getting to go and play in O’Kelly Riddick Stadium and to go to a Division I stadium and get the check and the win is a great thing.”
Thomas can afford to talk a little trash because of her friendship with McCree. Thomas calls McCree, who is leaving N.C. Central at the end of this academic year, one of her mentors.
“I mean, it's my alma mater, but I've made it clear to people that I love y’all before and after but during the game the chancellor and I are all in on Winston-Salem State getting that win,” Thomas said.
WSSU has already sold its allotment of 500 tickets but Thomas said it will be getting another batch of 500 tickets to sell this week. The game is expected to be a near sellout.
Massey, a former All-America at N.C. Central who went on to play in the NFL for six seasons, says the rivalry is one of the best that he’s ever been a part of. He played for the Eagles back in the CIAA days when the Rams and Eagles went at it year in and year out.
The Eagles left the CIAA in 2007 and have been a part of the MEAC since.
While the rivalry is a big part of this game, Massey, a 1989 graduate of N.C. Central, is more concerned about his Rams improving after Saturday’s 28-6 loss at Catawba in their opening game.
“Anytime you go home to your alma mater it’s a big game,” said Massey, who was an All-America and All-CIAA in his playing days and is a member of the N.C. Central Hall of Fame. “At the end of the day you prepare the same but it’s a big game, make no mistake about it.”
Trei Oliver, the head coach of the Eagles, has plenty of on-the-field knowledge of the WSSU rivalry. When he played for the Eagles as an All-CIAA punter and defensive back in the late 1990’s the Eagles went 3-1 against the Rams.
Oliver and the Eagles will be playing their first home game and the atmosphere will be very good, Oliver said.
“It’s going to be a dog fight,” Oliver said about the first meeting with the Rams since 2010. “We are going to have to bring our 'A' game because they are a good football team…. The nest is going to be rocking and rolling.”
Oliver said his team is well aware of the rivalry.
“When I played here from ’94 to ’97 it was a big rivalry,” Oliver said. “It was always big crowds and always a very physical game. Back then we talked a lot of trash but not so much now. I think it’s great for the community and two HBCU’s and both are historic programs.
“It’s a love-hate relationship because we’ve got a lot of WSSU grads that work here, and I’ve got a lot of Winston-Salem State friends, so I expect to see another epic battle.”
Bohannon said he doesn’t talk too much to his players about his playing days at WSSU. But he will say a lot this week about the rivalry and what it means to him.
“It’s one of the best rivalries with that one and the one with (N.C.) A&T so I’ll mention that to them,” said Bohannon, who was part of the 34-27 win in 2010. “The atmosphere they are going to see is one of the best they will ever be a part of.”
In that win in 2010 in Durham it was Kameron Smith, who is now the quarterbacks coach of the Rams, who made his first career start as a transfer from Navy. All Smith did after that game was turn into the all-time leading passer in school history over the next three seasons and in in his senior season in 2012 guiding the Rams to the Division II championship game.
Cornerback Deiontae Jones of the Rams, who is a senior transfer from A&T, is familiar with the rivalry.
“When I was at A&T it was N.C. Central that beat us my freshmen season,” Jones said. “We know they have some good running backs and we’ll have to be ready. It’s a big rivalry game within HBCU circles so we’re excited that we get to go over to Durham and play them.”
