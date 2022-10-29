Willy Blackstock, a key linebacker and special teams player for WSSU, shot earlier this week in Greensboro

Willy Blackstock, a key linebacker and special teams player for Winston-Salem State, was not in uniform for Saturday's game against Johnson C. Smith after being shot on Tuesday night in Greensboro.

Blackstock, who is from Reidsville, was back at home on Saturday recovering from his injuries, according to his father, who is also named Willy.

“He’s doing well but he not going to make it to the game today,” Willy’s father said in an email. “But he’s in good spirits right now and he’s in a healing process. I’m just glad my son is still in the land of the living.”

Willy’s father says his son, a 22-year-old senior at WSSU, plans to stay in school and that the teachers and professors are working with him on assignments.

In a story in the Greensboro News & Record, two teenagers were killed in a shooting and one of them was a N.C. A&T student on Tuesday night at around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off Circle Drive in Greensboro. Besides the two who died, there were also four victims who were treated and released at a hospital and Blackstock was one of them.

Beside the A&T student who was killed a 15-year-old Dudley student was also killed, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Blackstock, who was a transfer from Fayetteville State, had one of the biggest plays this season for the Rams in the 17-10 win over Shaw on Oct. 15. He scooped up a blocked field-goal attempt and ran 81 yards for what turned out to be the winning touchdown in the third quarter.

That was the Rams’ first win of the season and Blackstock also had five tackles. He had played in three games and was in on 14 tackles.

Blackstock’s father did not know if his son would return for next week’s final game of the season against Fayetteville State.

Coach Robert Massey of WSSU said he would not address Blackstock's status until after the game.