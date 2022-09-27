Winless WSSU will try again this week but this time it will get to play at Bowman Gray Stadium

Winless Winston-Salem State has taken the long road to its homecoming game.

The Rams, 0-4 and last in the CIAA in scoring at 12 points a game, will finally get a home game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Lincoln (Pa.) at Bowman Gray Stadium.

After travelling more than 2,000 miles all buy bus, the Rams won’t have any “bus lag” for this game.

“Bus lag, I haven’t heard of that one,” Coach Robert Massey of the Rams said as he tries to get his team refocused yet again after last week’s 21-7 loss to Chowan.

The Rams are last in the CIAA in scoring, and defensively they are ranked 11th in the league at just over 30 points a game.

The good news is the Rams will get to play on their home field for the first time and if the weather corporates there could be 12,000 fans there. But what those fans will see is a bit unknown.

“It’s nice that the pressure is still there and it’s homecoming,” Massey said. “It’s a tough task and they are an improved team but it’s good that we’ll be able to sleep in our own beds and play on our home field.”

The lines have been painted on William “Bill” Hayes Field and this will be the first of four home games for the Rams.

Jevon McKiver, a junior defensive back from High Point, said he expects the Rams to play better because they will be in front of a big crowd and be at home.

“We don’t mind all that’s going on surrounding homecoming because we are focused on showing what this team can do,” McKiver said. "We haven't done it yet, but we are confident we can get there."

Freshman Slade will get the start

Partly out of desperation to score more points and as well as an injury to graduate transfer Richard Latimer, freshman Jahmier Slade will get the start at quarterback. Latimer will be out for this game because of concussion protocol so Slade will get his second start of his young career.

Moving up to the backup quarterback position will be another freshman, Bruce Jackson, who 6-feet and 170 pounds is a graduate of D.H. Conley High School.

“We’ll go with Slade as the starter this week,” Massey said. “It’s part of life growing up and sometimes you have to get out there and play and get those bumps and bruises. We are doing a better job of a play-calling standpoint of putting those young quarterbacks into good position. You can’t ask them to do too much.”

So far this season Latimer is 24 of 48 passing for 201 yards with two touchdown passes against five interceptions.

Last week Slade came in for the final series of the game and led them on their only scoring drive. In three games this season Slade is 15 of 24 passing for 121 yards with one touchdown pass. He’s also rushed nine times for 27 yards and is a legitimate dual threat.

More resources down the road

The Rams have 19 scholarships for the football program but Massey says he’s hoping there will be more down the road.

Massey said building depth is a must because of injuries.

“That’s part of that support thing,” Massey said. “And I get it, we want to win right away and the intent at the end of the day is that’s what we want to do. But you have to look at the resources and you have to have more scholarships.”

The transfer portal is something that schools can reach into for immediate needs, something WSSU did for this season.

“You know, we got Richard (Latimer) from the portal and he’s a great kid but he’s banged up,” Massey said. “So we’ll lose that leadership and now we have to rely on a younger guy. If we had another guy then maybe it would be different but little stuff like that can add up. What a scholarship or two will do is help that depth when guys get hurt.”

Criticism comes with the territory

The Rams had a veteran team coming back with as many as six players who had already graduated but had an extra year of eligibility. With a bevy of transfers and a recruiting class of 20 players expectations were high.

But now that the Rams are 0-4 and have been outscored 123-45 in four games Massey said he's heard the criticism. In his three seasons as head coach, two of those he was officially the interim head coach, Massey is 7-16.

“I hear it,” Massey said. “But, guess what, I played pro football and there’s nothing said that I haven’t heard before. And some of the attacks are personal but that’s OK. I saw one thing that I was fat, but I thought I lost about five pounds so I’m upset.... But I don’t worry about that stuff.”

Massey has invested his own money into two scholarships at WSSU in his mother’s name and said that’s how much he believes he can turn the program around.

“I’m committed to this cause,” Massey said. “My goal is to turn this thing around and with minimal resources but that’s not an excuse, that’s a reality. We are going to keep digging and keep fighting our way out of this and that’s all we can do.”

Keeping an eye on the weather

Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU, did not want to comment on Tuesday about what alternate plans might be in place if Saturday's game can't be played. Hurricane Ian is making its way toward the area and could arrive in some form by the weekend.

“My biggest concern is the weather because we might get two or three inches of rain,” Massey said. “So we’ll go through all the possibilities of when we will play but right now it’s still set for Saturday and that’s what we are hoping for.”

Elizabeth City State's game at Johnson C. Smith that was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Thursday night.