Winner at Daytona: Nick Patterson, former baseball and football player at WSSU, on winning pit-crew team

Patterson, who played on the 2015 CIAA championship football and baseball teams, graduated with a degree in criminal justice from WSSU in 2016 and was all set to go into the military when Bowen’s call changed everything.

At 6-foot-3 and 245-pounds, Patterson has been able to handle the grind of being a jackman on a pit crew where he throws around 70-pound tires as if they are donuts. He says it’s an intense time in the pits, and that was the case on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

“I posted this on my Facebook page, but I said every one of the guys had a hand in winning from our spotter to the guys who are behind the wall,” Patterson said. “It was just an unbelievable feeling. One of the guys on our crew has been pitting for 13 years and he had never been on a winning team in a race, and now his first one is the Daytona 500.”

Patterson took a long route to WSSU, first going to Liberty then to a small Division III college in Texas to play baseball. When he transferred to WSSU, the head coach at the time, Kevin Ritsche, let him walk-on to the team.

When his one year of baseball eligibility was used, he decided to walk-on to the football team even though he had never played organized football. Coach Kienus Boulware allowed Patterson to learn how to be a long-snapper and a tight end.