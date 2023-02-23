Jaylen Alston has played a lot of great games for Winston-Salem State, and he may have played his best one Thursday night against Claflin in the quarterfinals of the CIAA Tournament at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Alston willed the Rams to a 60-52 win over the Panthers to advance to the semifinals on Friday at noon against top-seeded Virginia Union.

The fifth-seeded Rams (19-8) beat the fourth-seeded Panthers (19-7) and avenged two regular-season losses. Those two wins by the Panthers gave them the fourth seed and a first-round pass, while the Rams were a fifth seed who had to play in the first round on Wednesday.

Not only did Alston have a great game, but the Rams went to the inside early and often, and Jaylon Gibson and Nate Springs were up to the task.

Alston had 16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists and was all over the court. Gibson had 12 points and six rebounds. Parson had 12 points, and Samage Teel had 11 points.

With 3:30 left in the game, Isaac Parson made the Rams' second 3-pointer of the game to make the score 52-45. Teel later made a big 3-pointer to extend the lead.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams tweaked his starting lineup and inserted senior Jon Hicklin, who had been playing fewer minutes in the past four or five games. Hicklin is one of four seniors who played on the WSSU championship team in 2019-20.

Hill also relied on senior Xavier Fennell, another member of that championship team. In the first half, Parson’s layup gave the Rams a 21-15 lead with 6:03 left.

The Rams wound up leading 25-23 despite going 0 for 9 on 3-point attempts in the first half.

Hill told ESPN+ at halftime that he liked his team's intensity.

“We wanted to throw the first punch, and I thought we did that,” Hill said.

When asked about the lack of 3-pointers made, Hill said: “We’ve got to get to the basket and get to the foul line.”

The Virginia Union-WSSU game will feature the two top programs in CIAA history. The Panthers have 17 CIAA titles, the most in the history of the conference, and the Rams are next with 12.