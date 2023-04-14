Coach Robert Massey acknowledges there’s pressure to get Winston-Salem State's football program turned around.

“We have to win, and the bar is set high,” Massey said as the Rams prepare to finish spring practice with a controlled scrimmage on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Carver High School.

What the Rams have to look forward to now is a schedule that is nearly complete. The Rams will open Sept. 2 at Division I N.C. Central before playing on Sept. 9 but the opponent hasn’t been determined as of yet.

“We’re working on that now and we hope to have it official very soon,” Massey said about the opponent on Sept. 9.

The Rams will then play two straight home games as the CIAA conference begins with Elizabeth City State (Sept. 16) and Bluefield State, the CIAA’s newest member, on Sept. 23. The Rams will make the long trip to Lincoln (Pa.) on Sept. 30.

The Rams will play Livingstone at home on Oct. 7 and then travel to Shaw on Oct. 14. Their homecoming game is Oct. 21 against St. Aug’s and then they end the regular-season with road games at Johnson C. Smith on Oct. 28 and play the defending CIAA champions Fayetteville State on Nov. 4.

Massey is entering his fourth season as head coach is 10-18 overall. He was the interim head coach for two seasons before signing a four-year contract before last season. In 2022 it was his first as the permanent head coach and the Rams went 3-6 and 3-4 in the CIAA.

“We’ve had to put this thing together as we go and we knew that,” Massey said. “We have to turn that corner and get us back to where we belong in this conference. I like where our offense is going now that we have coach (Chris) Barnette as our coordinator so that’s been really good for us.”

The Rams ranked 140th in Division II in points scored last season.

“We’ve got to be able score and that’s the bottom line,” Massey said. “I like what we have on defense and they’ve shown that in spring practice.”

Massey said for the controlled scrimmage on Saturday there will be 30 recruits at the game with many of them already signed. “We’ll also have some transfer portal kids there so we hope to get a few of them signed,” Massey said.

The school also plans to recognize the WSSU men’s basketball team, which won the CIAA championship this past season.

“We’re excited about ending spring practice on a good note,” Massey said. “And now that we have our schedule out, we can start looking at that first game against N.C. Central and start working toward it.”

Season tickets will also be available for sale on Saturday at Carver High School.

All HORNS members will have until May 15 to purchase their reserved seats. Tickets will also go on sale on-line starting on Monday. For more information call the WSSU ticket office at 336-750-3220.