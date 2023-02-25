Fifth-seeded Winston-Salem State won its 13th CIAA championship with a hard-fought 62-57 win over sixth-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon in Baltimore.

Behind Jaylon Gibson’s offense late and the defense of Xavier Fennell, the Rams have their second CIAA title under Coach Cleo Hill Jr. in the last three seasons.

Lincoln (Pa.) re-joined the CIAA in 2008 and was in the championship game for the first time. It was one of the original members when the conference formed 111 years ago and it actually played in the first tournament in 1946.

Both teams were playing in their fourth game in four days, but the Rams had the fresher legs despite playing without starting point guard Isaac Parson, who was out with an injured left wrist.

The Rams (21-8) earned the automatic berth into next month’s NCAA Division II Tournament, and it comes on the 55th anniversary when the program won the national championship with Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and Coach Big House Gaines.

The Lions ended their season with a 17-15 record.

Samage Teel, who had to shift over to point guard with the absence of Parson, had 14 points, three assists and four rebounds. Gibson, who didn't score in the Rams' upset win over Virginia Union on Friday, had 11 points and seven rebounds. Hicklin wound up with 11 points as well.

Jaylon Alston and Fennell each had eight points. The Rams struggled mightily at the free-throw line going 25 of 43 for 60% but counted that by pulling down 16 offensive rebounds.

Hill fought back tears during a short interview with Stan Lewter on ESPN+ when Lisa Gaines, a daughter of the late Coach Gaines, congratulated Hill.

"This is the future of Winston-Salem State," Lisa Gaines said to Hill while giving him a hug.

It didn't look to good for the Rams late in the season when they lost three of four games, but Hill said they regrouped in time for the tournament. They beat St. Aug's then upset Claflin in the quarterfinals and Virginia Union in the semifinals to get to Saturday's game.

"It's a tough moment for me, Stan," Hill told Lewter after the game. "Like I told you we had a tough late season when we lost three games straight but I thought we had the guys attention."

The Rams never trailed but the Lions tied the game at 34 with 10 minutes to play. Hicklin banked in a desperation 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and the Rams never trailed again.

Helping the Rams was Fennell who had two key steals during a 12-3 run that put the game out of reach.

"We had a saying all year about protecting the legacy," Hill said to Lewter. "We are supposed to be in this game every year and my guys proved it tonight."

The Rams’ defense was on point in the first half holding the Lions 22% shooting as they were just 6 of 27 from the field.

“The championship DNA had to show up,” Hill told ESPN+ at halftime with the Rams leading 29-18. “We saw some things on film (Friday night) in looking at Lincoln and we thought we could take advantage of some things with our defense.”

With four minutes left in the half Teel hit a 3-pointer to make it 24-17 and a little later it was Nate Springs with a long 3-pointer to make it 27-12. Springs had a solid game on defense with six rebounds in his 19 minutes.

Notes: Parson, who suffered a left-wrist injury, had surgery on the wrist after Friday’s win over Virginia Union. Parson was driving to the basket and was fouled by Troy Joseph with Parson landing on the wrist near the baseline. It happened with 6:15 left in the game. Parson sat behind the bench for the game in street clothes…. Virginia Union, which came into the tournament ranked fourth in the Atlantic Region, is in danger of dropping out of top 8 and missing the Division II Tournament. The pairings for the tournament will be announced March 5 at 11 p.m. at NCAA.com for the 64-team field. There are eight regionals with eight teams in each regional. The winners of the regionals will then move on to Evansville, Ind. for the Elite Eight scheduled for March 21-25…. Jeremy Dixon, a freshman for the Rams, came into the championship game in the second half even though he hasn’t played that much of late. Dixon more than held his own and had some good moments as he played two minutes with Alston in foul trouble.