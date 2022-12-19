Winston-Salem State bounces back from Saturday loss to beat Bowie State 75-62 at the Gaines Center

There have been a lot of superlatives thrown at Winston-Salem State’s basketball team so far this season. Now there’s another one—resilient.

The Rams, coming off a disheartening loss to 13th-ranked Virginia Union on Saturday, found enough heart and talent playing in their third game in 99 hours to beat Bowie State 75-62 on Monday night in front of about 300 at the Gaines Center.

The Bulldogs and the Rams were playing for the third time in five days and the Bulldogs had it worse because they played three road games.

“I thought we did a good job as a team and we didn’t want to lose two in a row on our home court because that defeats the purpose of having that home court,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams said. “I thought the guys responded well after the other night so we’re happy going into the break with a win.”

The Rams (10-2, 2-1 CIAA) will take a much-needed break and head home for the holidays buoyed by the fact that their only two losses have come against ranked opponents. Beside losing to the Panthers on Saturday the Rams’ other loss was to second-ranked Indiana (Pa.) in November.

The 10-2 start is the best for the Rams since the 2001-02 season when they went 11-1.

Doing the most damage for the Rams was center Jaylon Gibson, who had 19 points and five rebounds as he got to the line early and often. He was 8 of 13 on free throws as the Bulldogs had no answer for him on the inside.

“Once I sealed them off (on the inside) I was able to get the ball and I know all week that’s what coaches have been talking about,” Gibson said. “I thought I could have finished a little better, but I’ll take it.”

Gibson said despite playing so many games in three day,s they weren’t tired physically.

“I think it was more mental than anything,” Gibson said. “We run every day in practice and I thought our conditioning has been good. We did show something by coming back after the loss.”

Jalen Alston had 20 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shot as the Rams did a nice job of moving the ball. Hill was pleased with the 13 assists but would have liked more. Jon Hicklin added 11 points and five assists.

The Bulldogs fell to 4-10 overall and 2-1 in the CIAA.

Quinton Drayton led the Bulldogs (4-10, 2-1) with 17 points and Caleb Johnson added 14 points.

Looking back at Va. Union loss

The Rams had a five-point lead with about three minutes to play on Saturday in regulation against Virginia Union. But three straight turnovers erased that lead and the Panthers ended up winning in overtime.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said watching the film from that game shows just how physical the Panthers can be.

“The physicality is so much different than all the teams we play in our conference,” Hill said. “I’m always looking at the word ‘poise’ and you need that in a nip-and-tuck game like that. Whether it’s the out-of-bounds play or getting those missed rebounds on free throws, that’s all part of what you have to do to win those close ones.”

Looking ahead to after Christmas break

The CIAA regular-season will be in full gear next month as games come at a rapid pace. The Rams will play 13 conference games and a nonconference game against Bluefield State in a span of 44 days before the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.

The Rams will get back Jeremy Dixon, a freshman guard who missed the last three games because of a family emergency in Kinston. Hill said he’ll return for the Jan. 5 game at Virginia State and Nate Springs, who had minor knee surgery, is expected to return for the Claflin game on Jan. 18.

“We are No. 1 in the conference in defense, but we can improve on our free throw shooting,” Hill said about what’s ahead for his team. “And I still don’t think we share the ball enough. I’d like to get in that 15 assist range per game, so making that extra pass can only help us on offense.”

WSSU women get back on track

The WSSU women got off to a slow start in the first quarter but rebounded nicely late in the half and beat Bowie State 54-48 on Monday night.

Taniah Wilkins led the way for the Rams (6-4, 2-1 CIAA) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals and Kenedi Simmons had 10 points off the bench.

Simmons said it was important to play better after losing to Virginia Union on Saturday.

“We just did a better job of sticking to the scouting report and knowing what to do,” Simmons said.

Seanice Lyons had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (6-5, 2-1) and Ana Harris and Katerra Myers each added 10 points.

Next games

The WSSU women will play on Dec. 31 in a nonconference game at Glenville State at noon. The women will then get back into conference play on Jan. 5 at Virginia State at 5:30 p.m.

The WSSU men will get a six day break at home but return to campus to start practice again in preparation for a game at Virginia State on Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Winston-Salem State women and men defeat Bowie State in basketball