Winston-Salem State football: What you need to know about the 2021 Rams

A preview of Winston-Salem State going into its season-opening game at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Catawba.
2019 season
4-6 (3-4 CIAA)
Interim head coach
Robert Massey (20-50, two seasons at Livingstone and four at Shaw and one at WSSU).
Last playoff appearance
2016, lost in first round of Division II playoffs 48-41 to Long Island Post.
Strengths
Linebackers are very good and offensive line is experienced with four senior starters.
Weaknesses
Running back and wide receivers are unproven and defensive line will have three new starters.
Key losses
RB Quarderman Sloan, RB Ferrell Muchison, WR Quincy Jackson, WR Johnathan Allen, WR Chandler Belk, S Daryus Skinner, DB Deandre’ Blevins, DL Trae Jackson.
Keys to the season
Offense needs to score more than in 2019 where the defense was left on the field for too many long stretches. Skill position players on offense, except for possibly quarterback, will be new players to the program.
They should beat ...
Elizabeth City State, Johnson C. Smith, St. Aug’s, Livingstone, Fayetteville State
They'll likely lose to ...
Catawba, Chowan, N.C. Central, Shaw
BREAKING DOWN THE ROSTER
Offense
Skill positions
Stars of the group: QB Cameron Lewis, QB Dominque Graves, RB Cameron Davis
Player primed for a step forward: Davis has to be the every-down back and he needs to be effective in that role.
Assessment: You will need a program to know who the skill players are. Nobody at wide receiver or running back has taken a snap in a game in a WSSU uniform. Having two good quarterbacks will be a bonus and give the Rams an option at that position. Both quarterbacks will play on Saturday in their opener but it's not known who will start the game.
Line
Stars of the group: Kendyl Graves, Jaelin Shaw, Najee Wilson
Player primed for a step forward: Graves has been the leader and must continue in that role for the experienced line.
Assessment: There’s a chance that four seniors could be starting and all four have made multiple starts in their careers at WSSU. There’s also a core of young players who have been pushing the veterans for playing time.
Defense
Line
Stars of the group: Karron Jeter, Cam’Ron Perkins
Players primed for a step forward: Christian Colon, Dontrell Barkley, Trevor Willard
Assessment: If the Rams are to make a run for a CIAA title the defensive line has to be improved. The good news is Colon, Barley and Willard are all Division I transfers who should fit in nicely as they chase CIAA quarterbacks this season.
Linebackers
Stars of the group: Kalen Allen, Ta’Shaun Taylor
Players primed for a step forward: Jasahn Rankin and Montrece Gatling
Assessment: Taylor and Allen were the top two tacklers on the Rams in 2019. Rankin, a graduate of Reidsville High School, is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jayron, who was a star linebacker for the Rams a few years ago and is now a state trooper.
Secondary
Star of the group: Josh Flowers
Players primed for a step forward: Elijah Banks, Syncere Brown and Narique Smith
Assessment: Flowers is the unquestioned leader who is also one of the oldest players on the team. He elected to come back and play even though he’s already earned his undergraduate degree. At least two or three younger players must be ready to play to help out Flowers.
Special teams
Stars of the group: Jobanni Esparza, Carson Todd
Player primed for a step forward: Esparza
Assessment: The kicking game will be much better with the addition of Esparza, who comes from a junior college in California. Todd, the long snapper, was solid in 2019. Esparza will be the placekicker and punter meaning that Dominique Graves won’t have to punt as much this season.
