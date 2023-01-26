Winston-Salem State grinds out win over rival Johnson C. Smith

Winston-Salem State grinded out another Southern Division win in the CIAA. But it wasn't easy against scrappy Johnson C. Smith at the Gaines Center on Thursday night.

The Rams, who never trailed, won 69-60 to keep pace in the division thanks to Isaac Parson’s 18 points, to go along with 14 points each from Jaylon Gibson and Samage Teel.

Teel said it wasn’t their best game — especially on defense — but they did enough.

“These games are all a grind at this time of the year,” Teel said. “We had a little lull there and lost some focus, but we got it back. I’m just glad we didn’t let them back into it too much.”

The Golden Bulls got as close as three, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Whenever the Rams fed the ball inside to Gibson, it paid dividends. They just didn’t get it into him a lot, thanks to a tight zone that Coach Steve Joyner used almost exclusively.

“We didn’t follow the game plan our coaches wanted at key times, and that’s on us,” Parson said. “We have to do a better job of that. We got off to a really good start, but then had that lull.”

The Rams improved to 14-4 and 3-1 in the Southern Division and over the past two seasons are now 18-1 at home. The Golden Bulls fell to 6-12 overall and 2-2 in the Southern Division.

For the first time all season, the Rams got help from Nate Springs, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Kennesaw State. He had minor knee surgery earlier in the year but has been cleared to play unlimited minutes. He had eight points and four rebounds and made two 3-pointers.

“They are going to have to guard me out there,” Springs said.

Augustine Ominu led the Golden Bulls with 20 points and seven rebounds, but fouled out late and was serenaded by the WSSU student section as he made his way to the bench. Cartier Jernigan had 11 points and Chris Ealy added 10.

The Rams came out firing on all cylinders, making nine of their first 12 shots to grab a 22-10 lead. Springs' 3-pointer with 11:45 to go in the first half gave the Rams the 12-point advantage.

The Rams had as much as a 16-point lead in the first half, but the Golden Bulls fought back to cut the margin to 36-28 at the break.

“We relaxed there after having that big lead,” Teel said. “We got back into it and started getting the loose balls, and that created our defense.”

The grind of the Southern Division

Hill said he has liked the way his Rams have handled the grind through the Southern Division, which is important for CIAA Tournament seeds next month.

The Rams are in the midst of their busiest stretch.

“It’s a logjam in our division,” Hill said. “It’s going to be a dogfight and will likely come down to the end of the regular season.”

Hill said he likes his rotation of 12 players.

“We got Nate Springs back now, and he doesn’t have to play with limited minutes,” Hill said. “That’s only going to help us.”

Trip to Brayboy coming for WSSU

Coach Steve Joyner of J.C. Smith doesn’t have to be reminded about why he loves coaching in the CIAA. The way the students embrace the home games all around the league is what he loves.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Joyner said. “It’s creating that good energy and it’s an authentic type of environment. Winston has done a good job of growing their program and making sure the students are there at games.”

Brayboy Gym, where the Golden Bulls play — nicknamed Brayboy Madness — is a small on-campus gym that’s one of the toughest in which to play.

“Winston comes to us in February,” Joyner said on Feb. 15. “That’s the great thing in this conference is the turnaround within the division.”

Parity is the word this season

Early in the nonconference season it looked as if Virginia Union, Claflin and WSSU were the teams to beat. Now that the conference schedule is more than halfway over, there’s a lot of parity.

Every team has at least two conference losses, but Virginia Union has the best overall record at 16-4.

“There is a lot of parity around the league,” Joyner said. “And I think all the schools are making a conscious effort to fortify their programs because the tournament (in Baltimore) is the crown jewel, so teams want to be ready once tournament time rolls around.”

WSSU women roll to easy win

Valencia Carroll scored 23 points and Amaya Tucker added 18 as the Winston-Salem State women picked up an important Southern Division win over J.C. Smith.

The Rams won 71-55 as they forced the Golden Bulls into 21 turnovers.

Kennedi Simmons added 16 points for the Rams (11-7, 3-1 Southern Division)

Shanlya Jones had 24 points to lead the Golden Bulls (7-11, 2-2).

The 23 points matched Carroll’s jersey number.

“We just played together and played hard,” said Carroll, who made six 3-pointers and was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Next games

WSSU’s women’s and men’s teams will travel to Livingstone on Saturday for games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. New Trent Gym will be filled quickly, so just like at the the Gaines Center, fans wishing to get in need to arrive early.