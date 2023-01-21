Winston-Salem State holds off Fayetteville State in key CIAA Southern Division game at the Gaines Center

It all felt so old school at Winston-Salem State on Saturday afternoon.

The scoreboard wasn’t working, so an old flip scoreboard was brought out and set up in front of the student section in the sold-out Gaines Center, where 2,600 packed in to the old building. The students turning the scoreboard sometimes got sidetracked, so nobody really knew the score all that well.

But once the Rams made several key defensive plays in the final minute, it added up to a 56-55 win over defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State.

Students started lining up outside at 7:45 a.m. so as to not miss one the best rivalry games in the league. Those who didn't get to the game in a timely matter they were turned away at the door.

“We had to get this one,” said freshman K.C. Shaw of the Rams. “I watched YouTube videos of this game from last season, and that atmosphere was great.”

The Rams (13-4, 2-1 Southern Division) were clinging to a 56-55 lead when Jon Hicklin committed a foul with 1.3 seconds left. But it was the Rams' sixth team foul, so the Broncos (11-10, 2-1) weren't in the bonus situation.

The Broncos got the ball out of bounds, but had just 1.3 seconds left. All they could muster was desperation heave by Cress Worthy that fell short.

So did Hicklin know the Rams had fouls to give?

“No, I didn’t know that,” Hicklin said afterward. “I guess I got a little lucky.”

Jaylon Gibson, battling a slight hand injury, led the Rams with 16 points; six of his eight field goals were dunks. He had his way on the inside and when the Rams got him the ball he delivered, especially in their half-court offense.

Gibson was the lone player in double figures for the Rams, with Samage Teel and Shaw each scoring nine points. Teel was all over the boards with nine rebounds, while Isaac Parson added eight points and two assists.

“My coaches are really good,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said of his assistants, Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith. “They watch countless hours of video and I think this was Coach Beckwith’s scout, and he had it down to a science. They had some things we wanted to take away and we did that for the most part.”

The Rams had a 10-point lead midway through the first half, but the Broncos fought back thanks to Tyler Foster (21 points) and Worthy (12 points), a senior from Gastonia and a cousin of James Worhy, an NBA great and former North Carolina star.

The two best defensive teams in the CIAA lived up to their billing. Both came into the game allowing just 52 points per game.

Hill said Gibson didn’t have his best game, but produced when called upon.

“He’s thinking about that hand injury a little bit, but he just went out and played,” Hill said.

Shaw is also coming on of late, and being in the starting lineup has given him confidence.

“He made some mistakes, but he’s coming along nicely,” Hill said of Shaw, who had three rebounds and a steal but also had three turnovers.

With 1:36 left, Parson made a jump shot to give the Rams a 56-55 lead, but there were no other points scored the rest of the game. With 11 seconds left Teel had a chance to extend the lead, but he missed a free throw with the rebound going to the Broncos.

“I’ve got to get back in the gym and keep working on my free throws,” Teel said. “I’ve got to knock those free throws down….I’m glad our defense was there again tonight.”

The Rams improved to 7-1 at home this season and over the past three seasons are 28-5 at the Gaines Center.

No, Coach Hill has no tickets

The CIAA home games at the Gaines Center in January and February are always sold out, but that doesn’t mean Coach Cleo Hill Jr. doesn’t get ticket requests all the time.

“Oh my goodness,” he said. “Once our schedule comes out I get people asking me for tickets for this game or that game but that’s a good problem to have.”

Hill gets about 10 tickets per game for family and friends. He does get texts or calls all through the season.

“I get friends who I went to college with (at N.C. Central) wanting to come see a game at the Gaines Center, especially during this time of the year,” Hill said. “The atmosphere is tremendous and folks want to come see us play. But like I said, it’s a good problem to have.”

Changing the routine

The Rams went old school last week in practice as Hill and his assistants (Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith) moved to historic Whitaker Gym. That gym, which is next to the Gaines Center is where Hill’s father, the late Cleo Hill Sr., Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and several others built the winning tradition that was fostered by Coach Big House Gaines.

While Hill doubts his current players feel the same way about Whitaker, Hill does catch himself looking around a little bit.

“I do feel it,” Hill said of practicing at Whitaker, which opened in the early 1950s and has been renovated through the years.

Hill said changing their practice routine was a good thing

“You want to shake the bushes a little bit and make some changes and we did that even in our structure of practices,” Hill said. “I like practicing in Whitaker and I just like that we have that option when we need it.”

Games are coming fast and furious

In January and February the CIAA schedule moves pretty quickly, and Hill said it’s always been that way.

He said one of the challenges is not over-practicing with games coming every few days.

“All of these CIAA games are quizzes, with the big final exam at the tournament in Baltimore,” Hill said. “You have to get through the regular season and try to make improvements as you go.”

WSSU women come up short

Fayetteville State pulled into a tie for first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division with a 65-61 win over Winston-Salem State in the day’s first game.

The Broncos (11-6, 2-1 Southern Division) and the Rams (10-7, 2-1) are tied for first.

Aniylah Bryant scored 22 points for the Broncos and Imani Elliott scored 17, including four 3-point baskets.

Amaya Tucker scored 19 points for the Rams and Kennedi Simmons had 13 points, with Valencia Carroll chipping in 10.

The Rams had 20 turnovers and had nine-point lead in the third quarter, but let it slip away in the fourth.

PHOTOS: Winston-Salem State 56-55 over Fayetteville State in men's basketball