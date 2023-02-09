Winston-Salem State’s invincibility at the comfy confines of the Gaines Center ended on Thursday night.

Claflin had a solid defensive plan, gained confidence throughout the game, and beat WSSU 71-62 in a key CIAA Southern Division game.

The Rams trailed by as many as 14, but with 2:38 seemingly cut the margin to 63-59 on a Jaylen Alston layup. But when the three officials checked the replay because the game was being televised, it disallowed Alston’s layup because the shot clock had expired. After that, the Rams wilted and the Panthers seized on the momentum to win going away.

Ironically enough, this was the first time a game was broadcast live at the Gaines Center in more than 30 years. If the game wasn’t being broadcast live by hbcugo.tv, there would have been no replay for the officials to check.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams argued with all three officials but to no avail, as the points came off the board. On the play, Alston was fouled as well, but he never got to shoot the free throw.

Bryson Dennis led the way for the Panthers with 17 points and DaiJohn Stewart added 12 points and five rebounds. Allen Hatchett scored 10 points and the Panthers shot 55%.

“They got us on dribble penetration, and we didn’t stop it,” Hill said. “Teams don’t shoot that well against us usually, but they took it right at us and went down the gut.”

Hill said he’s still not sure why the officials checked the replay.

“I’m still questioning that because we thought we had scored there,” Hill said. “That was a big play, obviously.”

Samage Teel led the Rams with 16 points and Jaylon Gibson scored 14 points, with Isaac Parson adding eight points.

The Rams fell to 16-6 overall and 5-2 in the Southern Division and had their four-game win streak snapped. The Panthers (18-4, 5-1) beat the Rams for the second time this season.

Coach Brian Dunlap, who was an assistant coach for James Wilhelmi at WSSU in the 2015-16 season, said his familiarity with the building wasn’t a bad thing.

“I knew the lay of the land sort to speak but it was all the players,” said Dunlap, who is in his first season in Orangeburg, S.C. “They just carried out the game plan, we kept fighting and we got this win.”

The Rams fell to 18-2 at home over the last two seasons. They are 8-2 at the Gaines Center this season with one more home game but that game will be played at Joel Coliseum later this month.

Wide open CIAA race

Jockeying for position as the regular-season winds down is a way of life in the CIAA but Coach Cleo Hill Jr. says there is a way to handle it.

Hill, who won CIAA titles with Shaw and WSSU, says the biggest thing is taking care of the little things. The regular-season has two weeks left before the tournament in Baltimore and before Thursday night’s game the Rams were in first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division.

“It’s going to come down to execution,” Hill said. “It’s about execution on defense and on offense but its stuff like the out of bounds plays or boxing out for rebounds. You also have the responsibility to hit those free throws. You also have to follow the scouting reports of your opponents.”

K.C. Shaw’s upgraded performance

There aren’t a lot of freshmen just a year out of high school who are starting around the CIAA but K.C. Shaw of Winston-Salem State has found his place.

Shaw has been starting of late and the 6-foot-4 wing guard is finding his niche. He helped the Rams beat St. Aug’s on Saturday in Raleigh with a big basket in regulation and then a dunk in overtime that put the Rams over the top.

Hill eventually thinks that Shaw could be a very good point guard but that’s not where the Rams need him this season.

“We’ve tried him at a couple of different positions with a couple of different roles but he’s settled in nicely (at small forward),” Hill said. “He’s really been locked in of late and has found his niche so that’s been great to see.”

Shaw averaged 20 points a game as a senior in high school but that’s changed now that he’s in college.

“We don’t need him to score 20 points a game,” Hill said. “We like where he’s headed with this team and he’s got fresh legs so we’re excited.”

Rams move up to eighth in region

WSSU has moved into eighth in the latest Atlantic Region poll, which is a good sign as it tries to make the NCAA Division II Tournament in March.

The winner of the CIAA Tournament gets an automatic berth, but also the top eight in the region in mid-March get into the NCAA’s. The Rams have been in and out of the top eight all season, which is a good sign.

“We do look at the region and how we are doing,” Hill said. “You really can’t focus that much on them but if you continue to win games then that helps. I like the way we’ve been consistent in our approach this season and we want to continue to be ranked because it’s important.”

WSSU women roll to win over Claflin

Jakalya Mack scored 18 points and Amaya Tucker added 17 as Winston-Salem Stat’es women rolled to a 78-43 win over Claflin.

The Rams improved to 13-8 overall and 5-2 in the Southern Division. Claflin fell to 11-11 and 1-6 in the division.

Tucker, a redshirt junior who will play next season for the Rams, broke the school record for career 3-pointers. She now has 164 career 3-pointers and broke Tiana Edwards’ record.

With 5:45 left in the third quarter, the Rams suffered a major injury when Erin Hall suffered what appeared to be a dislocated left ankle. She was writing in pain after she made a cut in the lane, then tumbled to the court in obvious pain.

She was attended to immediately by team doctors and the athletics training staff. One of the first people to get to her was Coach L’Tona Lamonte, who went face down on the court to encourage Hall and to hold her hand.

Hall, an East Forsyth graduate, was taken out on a stretcher and was given a nice ovation. Hall’s status after the game wasn’t announced, but she was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

“We won this game for Erin,” Tucker said. “We hated to see her go down like that and we just started praying and hoping she’s going to be OK.”

Next games

WSSU’s women’s and men’s teams will travel to Fayetteville State on Saturday, with the women’s game at 2 p.m. and the men’s game scheduled for 4 p.m. This will be the final weekend trip for both of the WSSU teams.