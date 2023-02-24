Samage Teel drilled a 16-foot jump shot with 11.3 seconds left, giving Winston-Salem State a 45-44 victory over Virginia Union on Friday and a spot in the CIAA championship game at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

The semifinal matchup was between the two winningest programs in the CIAA, with the programs combining to win 29 conference championships. The Panthers missed a 3-point attempt as time ran out and the Rams snapped a four-game losing streak in the series.

The Rams, despite playing their third game in the past 50 hours, will now try to win their 13th CIAA title on Saturday at 1 p.m., when they play against either defending champion Fayetteville State or Lincoln (Pa.) That semifinal was played later on Friday.

Despite losing starting guard Isaac Parson late in the game with a wrist injury and with leading scorer Jaylon Gibson, who was struggling, Coach Cleo Hill Jr. used an unusual lineup: Jaylin Parker and Nate Springs along with Teel, Xavier Fennell and Jon Hicklin. It all worked for the Rams

“Our guys played really hard,” Hill told ESPN+ after the game. “We have a history of winning this tournament. It started with Coach (Big House) Gaines, and then Cleo Hill Sr., and went through Earl Monroe and Ted Blunt, Troy Russell and a lot of great players. Myself as a head coach and my staff and my team owe it to this university to play extremely hard. And we did that.”

The Panthers used their pressure defense to create four turnovers to start the game as they took a 7-0 lead, forcing Hill to call a timeout. The Rams had 10 turnovers in the first 10 minutes, but managed to tie the game at 12.

During Thursday’s win over Claflin, the Rams missed their first nine 3-point attempts, but in the first half against the Panthers, they hit their first three, which kept them in the game. When they reached halftime, the two best defensive teams in the CIAA had lived up to their billing as the Panthers led, 21-16.

The Rams had 15 turnovers in the first half, with Hicklin committing six of them thanks mostly to a Panthers’ tough zone defense that barely allows any penetration by the guards. The Rams had 22 for the game.

Teel led the Rams with 13 points and Alston added nine points with Springs scoring eight points and pulling down six rebounds. Gibson, the Rams’ leading scorer this season, never got on track and failed to score in 19 minutes.

DyQuavis Wilkins and K.C. Shaw had four points in the low-scoring game.

The Rams held Robert Osborne, the CIAA’s player of the year, to 18 points and just four rebounds. Tahj Harding had 17 points and seven rebounds for Coach Jay Butler, who was trying to win his second CIAA title.

All season long Hill and the program have been promoting the 55-year anniversary of WSSU's long Division II national championship, a march led by Monroe. The Rams can get into the Division II tournament with a win on Saturday that comes with an automatic berth. All they have to do is be prepared to play their fourth game in four days and likely without Parson.

"We will enjoy this one for a couple of hours," Hill said. "Then we will get into film session and all of that and then we'll just be ready to play."

Notes: Jaylen Alston, who hadn’t played in the CIAA Tournament since 2020, was the Food Lion MVP of the Rams first two games in the tournament after scoring 16 points in the win over St. Aug’s and the win over Claflin. Alston left school after the 2019-20 soon after the Rams won the CIAA title. He sat out last season while working at Piedmont Triad International airport, but returned to school this fall…. Hill is now 70-40 in his four seasons at WSSU. Technically, he’s been at WSSU for five seasons but the 2020-21 season was not played because of COVID-19…. Jeremy Dixon, a freshman at WSSU, played just one minute through the first two CIAA Tournament games. Dixon was averaging nine minutes a game in the regular-season and at one point was part of Hill’s 10-man rotation…. The Rams have four players – Xavier Fennell, Jon Hicklin, Jaylin Parker and Alston – who were all part of the 2019-20 championship team. Fennell, Hicklin and Parker are exhausting their eligibility after this season but Alston could return next season…. Saturday’s men’s championship game will air live on ESPNU at 1 p.m. The women’s championship game will begin at 4 p.m.