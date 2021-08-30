Winston-Salem State to play Duke and Wake Forest in men's basketball exhibition games

Winston-Salem State, the defending CIAA champions in men’s basketball, will get the chance to play two ACC teams in exhibition games.

The Rams will be the first opponent for Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke in his final season of his Hall of Fame career on Oct. 30 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Krzyzewski will retire after this season, his 47th and his 42nd at Duke.

The Rams will also go across town and play Wake Forest on Nov. 5 at Joel Coliseum in another exhibition game. Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes enters his second season of the program rebuilding.

Game times have not been announced.

This will be the first time the Division II program will face Division I Wake Forest since 2005, when 18th-ranked Wake Forest needed a rally late to win 88-84 over the Division II Rams in what was billed as the Crosstown Classic.

WSSU and Wake Forest are also combining efforts on Friday night in the Deacons’ football opener with Old Dominion at BB&T Field. The Red Sea of Sound, WSSU’s award-winning marching band, will perform with The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black marching band for the second time in three seasons.