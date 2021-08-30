Winston-Salem State to play Duke and Wake Forest in men's basketball exhibition games

Winston-Salem State, the defending CIAA champions in men’s basketball, will get the chance to play two ACC teams in exhibition games.
The Rams will be the first opponent for Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke in his final season of his Hall of Fame career on Oct. 30 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Krzyzewski will retire after this season, his 47th and his 42nd at Duke.
The Rams will also go across town and play Wake Forest on Nov. 5 at Joel Coliseum in another exhibition game. Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes enters his second season of the program rebuilding.
Game times have not been announced.
This will be the first time the Division II program will face Division I Wake Forest since 2005, when 18th-ranked Wake Forest needed a rally late to win 88-84 over the Division II Rams in what was billed as the Crosstown Classic.
WSSU and Wake Forest are also combining efforts on Friday night in the Deacons’ football opener with Old Dominion at BB&T Field. The Red Sea of Sound, WSSU’s award-winning marching band, will perform with The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black marching band for the second time in three seasons.
“I met Coach Forbes earlier this month and we’re looking forward to the game and coming over there to play,” Rams coach Cleo Hill Jr. said. “I’m hoping this can become a regular thing or maybe every other year or something like that.”
Krzyzewski was asked this summer about scheduling WSSU and paid homage to the late Big House Gaines, the legendary former basketball coach and athletics director at WSSU who died in April 2005.
“In the history of North Carolina basketball in our state, a giant figure has been Big House Gaines and what he did to establish his program,” Krzyzewski said referring to Gaines’ 828 wins and a Division II national championship in 1967. “We were actually good friends, and I respected the heck out of him.”
This will be the only exhibition game for the Blue Devils.
“We're honored to bring Winston Salem State here and the program that they have,” Krzyzewski said. “It's a Saturday game here in Cameron Indoor Stadium, so it'll be a cool thing.”
Hill, who also coached against Krzyzewski when Hill was at Shaw, has known him since his playing days at N.C. Central.
“There’s a trivia question out there that not too many people know the answer to,” Hill said. “We (WSSU) were also the final exhibition game opponent for Coach (Roy) Williams back in the 2018-19 season. Coach Williams and UNC didn’t play any exhibition games last season in what turned out to be his final season. Now we are playing Mike in his final exhibition game.”
Hill said the opportunity for his team to play at Cameron Indoor Stadium is something they will remember for a long time.
“What an honor to bring our team to play there,” Hill said, “but on the other side it, Duke is going to be really, really good.”
