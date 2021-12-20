 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem State's basketball games postponed
Winston-Salem State's basketball games postponed

The Winston-Salem State women's and men's basketball teams' games at Bowie State on Monday night were postponed because of COVID issues in the Bulldogs' programs.

The Rams men (6-4) are now off until Jan. 6, when they're scheduled to host Virginia State at 7:30 p.m. at the Gaines Center.

The Rams women (4-4) are scheduled to play Meredith at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and Glenville State at 2 p.m. Jan. 2 before facing the Virginia State women at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

