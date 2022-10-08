Winston-Salem State's long hold over Livingstone is over

SALISBURY — The streak is over for the Livingstone Blue Bears.

Winston-Salem State had dominated the rivalry for so long that Livingstone quarterback Silas Cruse wasn’t even born the last time the Blue Bears won.

“What’s it been, 18 in a row or something like that?” Cruse asked after guiding the Blue Bears to a 20-17 victory in front of close to 2,500 at Alumni Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “I wasn’t even born in 1998 when Livingstone beat this team the last time.”

Cruse led the game-winning drive with three minutes to go, and with 27 seconds left he rifled a 2-yard pass to Lasirton Bryant for the game-winner.

The Rams (0-5, 0-3 CIAA) had six turnovers and a punt blocked, but somehow their defense kept them afloat.

When running back Asa Barnes caught a screen pass from quarterback Jehmier Slade and Barnes went 36 yards for a touchdown. Miraculously, the Rams had taken a 17-14 lead.

Coach Robert Massey of the Rams said too many turnovers was a big factor.

“You can’t do that; we had too many turnovers from our young quarterbacks. But they are learning,” Massey said.

With Slade and fellow freshman Bryce Jackson taking turns running the offense, they offered only small glimpses of quality play. Richard Latimer, a graduate transfer, was in uniform but Massey said before the game that Latimer would likely not play.

Defensive back Justin Flemming said it’s disappointing that the Rams are still without a victory this season. They're 0-5 for the first time since 2009, when they went 0-6 on the way to a 1-10 season.

“We just have to keep battling,” Flemming said. “It’s been a rough patch and we are just going to have to fight through this. We have to limit the turnovers and once we can do that, we’ll be fine.”

Flemming said that with the Rams down 14-0 at halftime, the offense showed what it could do and battled back to take the lead.

“We made it a game and even took the lead, so that’s the positive we take out of this,” Flemming said.

The Rams did have 362 yards of offense, with Barnes having 21 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown.

The Blue Bears (2-4, 1-3) last beat the Rams in 1998, when the Blue Bears were on their way to winning the CIAA title. But since then the Rams dominated the series.

“We have to protect the ball, because that’s what lost us the game,” Massey said.

Heading into the game, the Blue Bears were 10th in scoring in the CIAA at 11.6 per game and the Rams were 11th at 11.3 per game.

The Blue Bears also struggled at times with turnovers, as the Rams had three interceptions by Elijah Banks, Jaylen Gullatte and Jasahn Rankin.

In the first half the Rams started out poorly, with four straight turnovers on their first four possessions. Two fumbles and two interceptions by Slade put the Rams in a bind.

The Rams’ defense actually bailed them out in the first half because it could have been a lot worse. The Blue Bears only scored one touchdown off the four turnovers.

The Blue Bears scored when quarterback Lazarus Anderson hit Alkeem Deloatch for a 3-yard touchdown as they went up 7-0.

Late in the second quarter the Blue Bears, who went with Cruse at quarterback after an injury to Anderson, scored again as Cruse hit a wide open Matthew Henry for a 66-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Rams finally scored when Ivan Caro made a 33-yard field goal that cut the lead to 14-3 at halftime.

For the first half the Rams had the ball seven times and had four turnovers, a blocked punt and a missed field-goal attempt from Caro.

“You do learn from this and you can’t give up,” Massey said. “We have to prove that we are better than the way we’ve been playing. We have to find out what we are made of.”

The Rams will finally play their first home game on Saturday against Shaw at 1:30 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium.

WSSU 0 3 7 7 - 17

Livingstone 7 7 0 6 - 20

L – Deloatch 3 pass from Anderson (Weiers kick)

L – Henry 66 pass from Cruse (Weiers kick)

W – Esparza 33 field goal

W – Barnes 2 run (Esparza kick)

W – Barnes 36 pass from Slade (Caro kick)

L – Bryant 2 pass from Cruse (kick blocked)

A – 2,378