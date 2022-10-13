With Jaylen Alston back at WSSU it now has 'The Big Three' from CIAA championship team of 2019-20

Jaylen Alston missed it all.

Alston, a talented wing at Winston-Salem State, is back in the fold for the Division II Rams and has rejoined the team that’s more talented than the one he played for when the Rams won the CIAA title in the 2019-20 season.

“I missed the basketball, sure, but I also missed everything about the experience of going to WSSU,” said Alston, who is a graduate of Eastern Guilford who has been out of school for nearly two years. “In the working world it’s different because you don’t see a lot of people, but now that I’m back in school it’s just so different.”

After the Rams won the CIAA title on Feb. 29, 2020, COVID-19 hit and everything was shut down. Alston decided to leave school for family reasons, but he also started working at Piedmont Triad International Airport helping unload cargo on planes for FedEx.

Alston, who turned 22 on Tuesday, decided this past summer to look into getting back to school and playing basketball again. With Division II rules a little different than Division I, he actually has two seasons of eligibility left.

“It’s been great being back again and I’m enjoying it,” Alston said.

He’ll be a familiar face to WSSU fans on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Gaines Center when they have “Ram Madness” to kick-off the official start of practice. The Rams will have their first full practice Saturday morning.

The luxury for Coach Cleo Hill Jr. is he’ll have his “Big Three” back with Alston, Xavier Fennell and Jon Hicklin for another run at a CIAA title. Two of the three started in the championship game and Fennell came off the bench to score 11 points in the 63-62 victory over Fayetteville State in the championship game on Feb. 29, 2020 in Charlotte.

“I mean, yeah, I’m fine with that,” Hill said about the nickname of “The Big Three.”

Hicklin, 23, and Fennell, 22, are both seniors playing in their final seasons and each decided to come back. And when they heard that Alston was toying with the idea of coming back, they loved it.

“His motor is crazy,” Hicklin said about Alston’s ability on defense and his ability to rebound and get to the basket. “Everybody has noticed and it’s every day. In practice he’s always going full bore and that carries over into games.”

Fennell said Alston’s defensive ability was something that was missing last season when they won the CIAA’s Southern Division but lost in the semifinals to Virginia Union in the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.

“I was ecstatic,” Fennell said about hearing of Alston’s return. “Just his energy and his presence is going to make us that much better. Our defense didn’t really have that edge last year and I think that was missing but Jaylen is back and he brings that on defense.”

The Rams were 19-7 last season but return the three players from the championship team along with newcomers Nate Springs and Jaylon Gibson, both 6-foot-10 transfers. Sophomore guards Samage Teel and Isaac Parson are also back giving Hill plenty of depth.

Among the freshmen, KC Shaw has been impressive in early preseason practices, which by NCAA rules could only be four hours a week.

Parson, who was still in high school when Alston last played for the Rams, was asked about Alston. “He’s a dog,” Parson said with a smile and he meant that as compliment.

Starting on Saturday the Rams can now go full bore in preparation for their Nov. 1 exhibition game at Wake Forest.

“I don’t think you can put a price tag on senior leadership,” Hill said about his veterans who are back. “When you have senior leadership and championship experience, it goes a long way.”

Alston averaged 12.5 points per game in that run to the championship and was second on the team in steals with 27. He was second in rebounding at just over six per game and was named on the CIAA’s All-Tournament team. Alston’s final college game was the win over Fayetteville State when he had five points and nine rebounds and was a terror on defense.

While Rob Colon was the leading scorer during that run to the championship it was Alston who did a lot of the little things that Hill loves. “He’s like a Swiss army knife,” Hill said.

Alston, a lefthander like Hicklin, wasn’t that confident in his jump shot but Hill says it’s gotten a lot better.

“His shooting has improved but it’s still his motor,” Hill said. “His knack for the ball on offense and defense, and his rebounding were so key for us. He’s very strong, athletic and a good basketball IQ. But you can’t teach the motor he has.”

Alston said it’s important that he earn his degree, and says it’s also important to his family.

Hill said Alston’s work ethic hasn’t changed even though he’s been out of school for a while.

“Once you are out there in the 9 to 5 world you maybe realize it more of what you are missing,” Hill said. “And he had eligibility left on the table. And he’ll get that degree and he’s always talked about that.”

Fennell said it seems like a long time ago since the Rams won the CIAA title, but to know three key guys are back for another run gives them an advantage.

“Times have changed,” Fennell said about the championship season that came right before COVID-19 hit. “Especially with that championship team we had that veteran presence and some young guys and this team is the same way. We have big goals this season.”