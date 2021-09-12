Work in progress: WSSU's return to the field again was nice, but it wants more

“Nobody prepares to lose so with that being said we have got to learn from this and we need to reduce those penalties and clean that up,” Massey said. “We are going to have to if we want to improve.”

Because the Rams only had the ball on nine possessions as the Indians dominated the time of possession the Rams never did establish a running game. Cameron Davis and freshman Andrew Hayes (12 carries for a combined 41 yards) got the bulk of the carries.

The reality was Lewis (47 yards on six carries) had the Rams’ best runs on either scrambles or designed draws.

“It was good experience to get my feet wet,” said Lewis, who was 8 of 18 passing for 76 yards. “We need to clean up the little things like penalties and things that we ultimately can control. The game wasn’t as bad as the scoreboard, but if we tighten up those little things we’ll have a better shot.”

The biggest mistake came from Graves, who threw an interception to linebacker Mike Jones who returned it 77 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.