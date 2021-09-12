Work in progress: WSSU's return to the field again was nice, but it wants more

SALISBURY – It’s hard to gauge the expectation level for Winston-Salem State’s football team that got back on the field on Saturday night in a 28-6 loss to Catawba.
The giddiness of actually playing a game was there, but the Rams wanted more.
Too many penalties (82 yards worth) and plenty of indecision were too much to overcome.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, didn’t sugarcoat his disappointment level.
“We’ve got to play better,” Massey said. “There are no excuses because we have a veteran team and they should know better. Too many penalties hurt us, and they kept drives alive for them because of it.”
With no season in 2020 and a 22-month break between games there’s going to be some growing pains.
Offensively, the Rams looked at times solid but managed only 247 yards on 49 plays as Dominique Graves and Cameron Lewis took turns at quarterback. Lewis was more effective especially after Graves tweaked one of his hamstrings in the fourth quarter.
What the Rams will need to work on a lot this week as they prepare for a road game at N.C. Central on Saturday is improving on third down. They sent just 2 of 11, and that’s partly why their only points came off the foot of kicker Jabanni Esparza who made two field goals.
“Nobody prepares to lose so with that being said we have got to learn from this and we need to reduce those penalties and clean that up,” Massey said. “We are going to have to if we want to improve.”
Because the Rams only had the ball on nine possessions as the Indians dominated the time of possession the Rams never did establish a running game. Cameron Davis and freshman Andrew Hayes (12 carries for a combined 41 yards) got the bulk of the carries.
The reality was Lewis (47 yards on six carries) had the Rams’ best runs on either scrambles or designed draws.
“It was good experience to get my feet wet,” said Lewis, who was 8 of 18 passing for 76 yards. “We need to clean up the little things like penalties and things that we ultimately can control. The game wasn’t as bad as the scoreboard, but if we tighten up those little things we’ll have a better shot.”
The biggest mistake came from Graves, who threw an interception to linebacker Mike Jones who returned it 77 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Rams’ defense had several bright spots despite giving up 21 points. They forced a turnover and got several key stops on third down as linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor, cornerback Deiontae Jones and linemen Trevor Willard, who was playing in his first college game, and Karron Jeter led the charge.
Jones, a transfer from N.C. A&T, hadn’t played since the 2018 season so his layoff was more than 1,000 days between games.
“I think we were a little anxious in this first game,” Jones said. “We beat ourselves a little bit and we can’t do that so we’ll learn from this."
Josh Flowers, a safety who already has earned his undergraduate degree, came back this season for his final year of eligibility. While it was disappointing to lose he saw a lot of positives.
“I like our kicking game now,” Flowers said. “And I thought we had a lot of bright spots. The penalties killed us so we’ve got to clean that up but overall I think we’ll be fine.”
Lewis said he thought the Rams handled their first game back after 22 months pretty well.
“I think we managed the chaos,” he said. “It was fast paced and a lot of guys haven’t played in nearly two years but I think we managed that part of it pretty well. It’s just the execution part we have to improve on going forward through the season."
