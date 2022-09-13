WSSU adds another key player to its men's basketball team as Jaylen Alston returns

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said this summer he thought this season’s men’s basketball team at Winston-Salem State will have the most talent he's ever had in his tenure. Then, it got even better.

It got better thanks to Jaylen Alston coming back after taking two years off from school.

“Yes, that was a good surprise for us,” Hill said about Alston, a former Eastern Guilford star who was part of WSSU’s CIAA championship team in 2019-20.

Alston left WSSU after that season and moved back home to Gibsonville and got a job at Piedmont Triad International Airport, but the itch to continue to play and to continue his education steered him back to WSSU.

“He said he had transfer options but said ‘There’s nothing like playing in Gaines,’” Hill said about Alston who along with senior Jon Hicklin and Xavier Fennell give the Rams three starters from that championship team who will go for a second CIAA championship ring this season.

“Jaylen is just like a Swiss army knife because he can do so much,” Hill added about the 6-foot-4 left hander. “He does a little of everything and he’s a much-improved shooter. I saw him play in a summer league game and they were down by 20 and he brought them back and they won the game.”

And, oh by the way, Hill and his two assistant coaches (Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson) signed a recruiting class of five that should put the Rams in position to be a favorite to win the conference title.

N.C. State transfer Jaylon Gibson and Kennesaw State transfer Nate Springs are both either 6-foot-11 or 6-foot-10. Gibson originally committed to Wake Forest but then when Danny Manning was fired Gibson went to N.C. State where he saw limited time last season which prompted him to go into the transfer portal.

“Let’s just go with the smaller number and say they are both 6-10,” Hill said with a smile about his two new centers. “Both are athletic and more skilled than I thought.”

Add to that class incoming freshmen KC Shaw, Jeremy Dixon and Jarius Northam, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Winston-Salem Christian, and Hill is excited about his 13-man roster.

“We shouldn’t have gotten KC and Jeremy but that transfer portal helped us because coaches (in Division I) were going in there instead of looking at high-school kids,” Hill said. “That’s how good both of those guys can be and they won't be redshirting.”

Holdovers Issac Parson and Samage Teel, two dynamic guards who were impressive in their freshmen seasons, give the Rams a balanced team that will be fun to watch.

With only two seniors on the team - Hicklin and Fennell - means that this team is built to last.

Bonding off the court

Hill and his entire team, along with athletics director Etienne Thomas, took part in a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony over the weekend at Truist Field at Wake Forest. The team took part by climbing 2,997 steps in the stadium for the 2,997 victims lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It was for the community and anybody that could come as a group or individual could go and we thought it would be a great idea for our team,” Hill said.

Hill said it was part bonding experience and a history lesson.

“When you think about it half of my team wasn’t even born yet when that happened,” Hill said. “The other half of the team were toddlers so we explained it a little bit, but I thought Wake Forest did a great job in putting all the names on the big screen and had a lot of pictures during it.”

Hill said it’s important that anytime they can get over to Wake Forest and do things together is a big deal.

“The whole team was there and it was great,” Hill said.

Three guys from championship team

It seems like a long time ago when WSSU won the CIAA title but it took place right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. Then the Rams didn’t play in the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic before getting back on the court last season.

It’s hard to believe that three players – Fennell, Hicklin and Alston – are still with the Rams. Alston's last game in a WSSU uniform was the CIAA Championship game on Feb. 29, 2020 in Charlotte when the Rams beat Fayetteville State.

“That’s a good thing,” Hill said about those three core players. “At first I just kept in touch with Jaylen and wanted to make sure he was good and he likes our staff.”

Fennell was Hill’s first recruit when he arrived at WSSU. Hill is entering his fourth season at WSSU and he’s gone 50-32 with a CIAA title and a Southern Division title. He needs only 10 wins this season to reach 250 wins for his coaching career.

“I like our team and I like the chemistry and the skill sets just mesh,” Hill said about this season’s team. “Those three guys are all leaders and while they aren’t very vocal they lead by example.”

Gaines Center looks, and smells, brand new

Fans will be treated to a new paint job on the court this season and it’s top notch. The Gaines Center, which opened in the late 1970’s to honor Coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines, now has Gaines’ signature on the court.

The painted court is drying this week, but it looks as good as it ever has.

Gaines, who died in April of 2005, had 828 wins and won the 1966-67 NCAA Division II championship with a team led by Earl “The Pearl” Monroe.

Inside the 3-point line area is also painted gray on both ends of the court with the CIAA logo displayed.

The new paint scheme is one of the many things being done around the basketball program to highlight the 55-year anniversary of the school’s lone national championship.

“We are going to have a season-long celebration because that was a great time in the history of this school,” Hill said. “They’ll be more announcements coming about other ways we can honor that team.”