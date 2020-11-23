WSSU and N.C. A&T to play football again in 2024

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State are getting back together.

The Piedmont Triad HBCUs, who first met in football on Oct. 7, 1944, will play Sept. 7, 2024, at Truist Stadium in Greensboro. The meeting will be the first between the two teams since Sept. 4, 2010, when the Rams defeated the Aggies 21-14 in Greensboro.

The game with WSSU will be a part of the 100-year celebration of A&T football.

A&T leads the all-time series 36-12. The Rams and the Aggies played each other every season from 2006 through 2010 when WSSU was attempting to move up from NCAA Division II to Division I and become a member of the MEAC. But the Rams decided in September 2009 to remain in Division II in the CIAA, and the series ended after one more game.

"I know our fan base has been excited about the prospect of playing this game since WSSU withdrew their petition to join the MEAC," said Earl Hilton, A&T's athletics director. "I am glad we were able to put this together for our fans."