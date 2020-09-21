WSSU athletics budget stays steady for now, but that could change this winter

It was an extremely quiet weekend at Winston-Salem State, and especially at Bowman Gray Stadium.

It was supposed to be homecoming weekend, but the pandemic had other ideas. There was no parade, no football game against Tuskegee and no gathering of around 30,000 for what is usually the best weekend of the year on campus.

Financially, it’s a big hit all the way around for a school that has an enrollment of just over 5,000.

In athletics, the financial hit can be felt thanks to the loss of five home games. There’s hope of salvaging a football season in the spring, but it won’t be the same.

In 2019 WSSU made just over $180,000 in football revenue for five home games thanks to ticket sales and parking, according to the school’s budget report for athletics for 2019-20.

Etienne Thomas, who has been WSSU’s athletics director since January, says the true effect on her budget won’t be known until the spring. While there is an obvious hit with not playing home football games, the program is also not spending a lot this fall.

“I haven’t cut the budget as of yet and that’s kind of dictated by the university’s perspective,” Thomas said about her proposed $3.2 million budget.

For 2019-20 athletics had a $3.7 million budget but that was expected to be reduced to $3.2 million before the pandemic hit in mid-March.

“As some alums told me they read in the newspaper that we were under budget in (athletics) so why are you asking us for donations?” Thomas said. “But coming in under budget and needing donations are two different things so honestly what we are being asked to do this year is payroll, scholarships, and once we start the travel, we’ll have that. So we are going to be pretty lean (on spending) this academic year.”