WSSU athletics budget stays steady for now, but that could change this winter

It was an extremely quiet weekend at Winston-Salem State, and especially at Bowman Gray Stadium.
It was supposed to be homecoming weekend, but the pandemic had other ideas. There was no parade, no football game against Tuskegee and no gathering of around 30,000 for what is usually the best weekend of the year on campus.
Financially, it’s a big hit all the way around for a school that has an enrollment of just over 5,000.
In athletics, the financial hit can be felt thanks to the loss of five home games. There’s hope of salvaging a football season in the spring, but it won’t be the same.
In 2019 WSSU made just over $180,000 in football revenue for five home games thanks to ticket sales and parking, according to the school’s budget report for athletics for 2019-20.
Etienne Thomas, who has been WSSU’s athletics director since January, says the true effect on her budget won’t be known until the spring. While there is an obvious hit with not playing home football games, the program is also not spending a lot this fall.
“I haven’t cut the budget as of yet and that’s kind of dictated by the university’s perspective,” Thomas said about her proposed $3.2 million budget.
For 2019-20 athletics had a $3.7 million budget but that was expected to be reduced to $3.2 million before the pandemic hit in mid-March.
“As some alums told me they read in the newspaper that we were under budget in (athletics) so why are you asking us for donations?” Thomas said. “But coming in under budget and needing donations are two different things so honestly what we are being asked to do this year is payroll, scholarships, and once we start the travel, we’ll have that. So we are going to be pretty lean (on spending) this academic year.”
Thomas says she’s likely to have a budget of $3 million for this academic year of 2021-22, but there are several factors to consider. If WSSU can play football in the spring there’s a chance to make some money, but the team will also have to spend money on travel.
“There’s a chance to make up some of that money (in football) but that de-pends on how much the university opens up by then,” Thomas said. “We continue to see what the decisions the NCAA make in regards to football, even in the spring.”
Last season the football program cost $1.1 million which includes scholarships, equipment and other expenditures. Of the $1.1 million, $770,000 came from revenue, student fees and money made from the home games. The other $301,000 came from donations and the school’s foundation.
The good news for Thomas is she hasn’t had to furlough any of her 35 or so staff members. Two staff members, George Knox and James Bullock, left for other jobs and longtime strength and conditioning coach Marc Heinecke was let go. Knox is now the athletics director at Shaw.
The football program also has just three fulltime coaches in Robert Massey (interim head coach), Marvin Bohannon (defensive coordinator) and Lawrence Kershaw (offensive coordinator). The school also has a men's golf program but does not have a full-time coach.
Other revenue that WSSU lost out on this fall was a $60,000 check from N.C. Central for playing the Division I school in Durham. Because that game got can-celled, however, the two longtime rivals who haven't played each other since 2010 are scheduled to play in 2021 and ’22.
WSSU also was going to make some money with an exhibition basketball game at Duke, but last week the NCAA came out with its plans for basketball and schools will not be allowed to play exhibition games. As the defending CIAA champions, Duke has traditionally played that school the next season in an exhibition game.
“I do know that Duke University is not playing basketball exhibitions this year,” Thomas said.
The biggest source of revenue for athletics every year is student fees, which is $390 for each full-time student. That fee was not reduced despite not playing any sports this fall at WSSU. There are 4,803 full-time students at WSSU and those fees add up to just over $1.8 million that goes to athletics.
The fees go toward scholarships as well as other expenditures, according to Thomas. She says that many people think that the fees are for the students to get into games, but there’s a lot more to those fees than that.
“That question comes up a lot with those student fees,” Thomas said. “That’s the bulk of our budget for scholarships.”
Thomas estimates WSSU's budget in the CIAA is in the top half of the conference of the 12-school league.
One reason that Thomas says she hasn’t had to furlough any of her staff or cut salaries of coaches is her constant communication with Constance Mallette, who is the vice chancellor for finance and administration at WSSU.
“For me, it’s been a great partnership with the campus and vice chancellor Mallette,” Thomas said. “We are going to make sure we are lean and stay below our budget and make sure we are being good stewards to the university. We also want to make sure our student athletes have what they need to succeed in every aspect of the college experience.”
Thomas said there’s definitely enough money in the budget for basketball season with travelling in what will likely be a 22-game schedule. The basketball schedules for both the women and the men could come out this week. Practices for both programs are on schedule to begin on Oct. 15.
Right now, Thomas says her department is in good shape despite the pandemic and the upheaval it’s caused.
“At Winston-Salem State for athletics there’s not a lot more than travel and very few of our operating expenses come out of our state budget,” Thomas said, “so we’ve got to be conscious of where we allocate our funds.”
