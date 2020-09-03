Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of Winston-Salem State jumped back into a sense of normalcy this week with his first full-team basketball meeting at Winston-Salem State.
And it was an in-person meeting Monday with no Zoom required, a good, first step for basketball during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a start,” said Hill, whose Rams are the defending CIAA champions and will return much talent and four starters and have brought in a good recruiting class. “Now, we just have to see how things progress and where the season might lead.”
The CIAA office hasn't released basketball schedules, but Hill and women's basketball coach L’Tona Lamonte are expecting 22 games, 16 of them in the CIAA.
“We also have a money game with App State that we are hoping will be on the schedule, but at this point we just don’t know,” Lamonte said.
After Labor Day, both teams can start individual workouts before opening practice Oct. 15.
"We know it’s a strange time," Lamonte said, "but our team is being safe about everything, and I really think our general student population is doing a great job navigating this pandemic.”
Hill said much of his discussion with his team was about staying safe on campus with hand washing, social distancing and avoiding large crowds.
“It’s hard to do that in college, and we all know that,” Hill said. “But they know how important it is, because they know what can happen in terms of our season or, really, if there is a season.”
The Rams’ men are also hoping that a money game can be played at Duke in November. In past years, the defending CIAA champion has played an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but Hill said no date has been set.
“We’re hoping to know more next week,” Hill said.
The ACC has yet to release its basketball schedules.
Hill said his veteran players have come to grips with how last season ended, cut short by COVID-19 in mid-March. The Rams reached the Division II Tournament by winning the CIAA championship, but the games were never played.
“They’ve done a good job of putting that behind them,” the CIAA's coach of the year said. “It’s disappointing for the seniors whose season and careers came to an end. But overall they are ready to get going for this season.”
Both coaches are preparing for what might be ahead in terms of the atmosphere at the Gaines Center this season. Seating will likely be limited, and it's unlikely the Red Sea of Sound, the school’s award-winning band, will be there.
Lamonte said that April Reid, the facilities director and equipment manager, has been going through the Gaines Center looking for ways to make it safe with social distance guidelines. The aging arena holds about 2,900 and was full for most home games last season. Many times last season, students were turned away at the door when capacity was met.
“That’s going to be an adjustment,” Lamonte said of reduced capacity.
Hill said it would be strange to not see the Gaines Center full this winter.
“It’s a bummer because the Gaines Center and the crowd there with its electricity and its passion, it helped us win some games,” Hill said. “The fact that it may not be capacity is something I don’t want to think about right now.”
