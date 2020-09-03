Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of Winston-Salem State jumped back into a sense of normalcy on Monday with his first full-team basketball meeting at Winston-Salem State.
And it was an in-person meeting with no Zoom required.
It’s a good, first step as basketball will hopefully return at a normal pace during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a start,” said Hill, whose Rams are the defending CIAA champions. They will return a squad loaded with talent thanks to a very good recruiting class to go along with four returning starters. “Now, we just have to see how things progress and where the season might lead.”
There’s been no word from the CIAA office as to when schedules might be released, but Hill and L’Tona Lamonte, the Rams’ women’s coach, are looking at a 22-game schedule with 16 of them CIAA games.
“We also have a money game with App State that we are hoping will be on the schedule, but at this point we just don’t know,” Lamonte said.
After Labor Day, both teams can start individual workouts before opening practice full bore on Oct. 15.
“We’re looking forward to this season. We know it’s a strange time, but our team is being safe about everything, and I really think our general student population is doing a great job navigating this pandemic,” Lamonte said.
Hill said much of his discussion with his team on Monday was about staying safe on campus with plenty of hand washing, social distancing and making sure they avoid large crowds.
“It’s hard to do that in college, and we all know that,” Hill said. “But they know how important it is, because they know what can happen in terms of our season or, really, if there is a season.”
The Rams’ men are also hoping that a money game will be able to be played at Duke in November. In the past several years, the defending CIAA champion has played an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but Hill said there’s been no date made public yet.
“We hope to go there and play, but we don’t know right now but we’re hoping to know more next week,” Hill said.
The ACC has yet to release its basketball schedules.
Hill said his veteran players have come to grips with how last season ended, cut short by COVID-19 in mid-March. The Rams were going to play in the Division II Tournament thanks to their CIAA championship, but the games were never played.
“They’ve done a good job of putting that behind them,” Hill said. “It’s disappointing for the seniors whose season and careers came to an end. But overall they are ready to get going for this season.”
Both coaches are preparing for what might be ahead in terms of the atmosphere at the Gaines Center this season. There will likely be limited seating and the Red Sea of Sound, the school’s award-winning band, will likely not be there.
Lamonte said that April Reid, the facilities director and equipment manager, has been going through the Gaines Center looking for ways to make it safe with social distance guidelines. The aging arena holds about 2,900 and it was full for most home games last season. Many times last season, students were turned away at the door when capacity was met.
“That’s going to be an adjustment,” Lamonte said of the likelihood of reduced capacity.
Hill said it will be strange to not see the Gaines Center full this winter, but that looks like a reality.
“It’s a bummer because the Gaines Center and the crowd there with its electricity and its passion it helped us win some games,” Hill said. “The fact that it may not be capacity is something I don’t want to think about right now.”
