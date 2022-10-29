WSSU beats J.C. Smith for the 21st straight time thanks to second half explosion

Make it 21 in a row for Winston-Salem State.

That’s how many times the Rams have owned one of their biggest rivals, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls. Not since 1996 have the Golden Bulls won, so it actually hasn’t been much of a football rivalry.

On Saturday on Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium, the Rams’ defense played one of its best games of the season in a 28-7 win. It was also the third straight victory for the Rams, who held the third-highest scoring team in the CIAA to just 211 total yards.

“We knew they were a good scoring team, so we had to come out and play hard and keep them off the board,” said defensive end Trevor Willard of the Rams, who along with Deiontae Jones sacked quarterback Robert Adams in the end zone and forced a fumble that was picked up by Karion Martin at the 2 yard line.

Martin scored on the play and it gave the Rams a 7-0 lead late in the third quarter. From there the Rams never looked back, scoring on a short touchdown run by quarterback Bryce Jackson, an 85 yard kickoff return by Narique Smith and a 35-yard interception return by Jaylan Gullatte.

Coach Robert Massey of the Rams continued to play field-position ball and when the offense was struggling, which was most of the game, they relied on the punting of Jobanni Esparza who kept pinning the Golden Bulls deep in their own territory. That strategy paid off when Adams was tackled in his own end zone trying to scramble out as Willard and the defensive line came up big.

“We knew this was a high-scoring team and they do a good job of scoring points,” Massey said. “We went for it (on fourth down) a couple of times and didn’t get it, so we just wanted to play the field-position game and luckily they made a mistake and we got that first touchdown.”

The Rams (3-5, 3-3 CIAA) held the Golden Bulls (2-6, 2-5) to just 88 yards of offense through three quarters. The Golden Bulls did score once to cut the lead to 14-7, but on the ensuing kickoff Smith sprinted up the middle, cut to the left and went 85 yards untouched to put the Rams up 21-7.

Willard, who had his best game of his two seasons at WSSU, was in on five tackles and was all over the field along with linebacker Jasahns Rankin, Freddie Johnson and cornerback Elijah Banks, a former Mount Tabor star.

“We’ve had many good performances on defense, but that one was one of our best,” said Willard, a former star at Reagan. “That (tackle) on the fumble in the end zone was a momentum changer and we just sort of built off that. I was glad the way it turned out, and I thought it was a safety, but then I saw it was a touchdown.”

In the first half, neither team could get out of its own way as they combined for six punts. Early in the game, the Golden Bulls were on the Rams’ 7-yard line and went for it on fourth down but were stopped.

The teams combined for just 165 yards of offense in the first half. Each team had a turnover with each freshman quarterback throwing an interception. Banks had the interception for the Rams, but the offense couldn’t capitalize.

The Golden Bulls were held to just 61 yards of offense in the first half and the Rams had 104 yards.

Notes: One of the honorary captains for the coin flip before the game was Coach Robert Massey’s wife, Adrienne, who is a 17-year survivor of breast cancer. Not only was it Hall of Fame Day, it was also cancer awareness month…. Two former WSSU teammates were on opposing sidelines for Saturday’s game. Barry Tripp, a former defensive lineman for the Rams, is the defensive coordinator for the Golden Bulls. WSSU’s offensive coordinator is Kam Smith, a former quarterback for the Rams. The two were teammates 10 years ago when the Rams went 14-1 and lost to Valdosta State in Division II national championship game…. WSSU was without leading rusher Asa Barnes, who was out with a knee injury. Barnes will likely be out on Saturday in their final game of the season, against Fayetteville State at 4 p.m.

J.C. Smith 0 0 0 7 - 7

WSSU 0 0 14 14 - 28

W – Karion Martin 2 yard fumble recovery (Ivan Caro kick)

W – Bryce Jackson 3 run (Caro kick)

J – Robert Adams 6 run (Jay Haggins kick)

W – Narique Smith 85 kickoff return (Caro kick)

W – Jaylen Gullatte 35 interception return (Caro kick)

A – 2,600