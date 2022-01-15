WSSU beats St. Aug's in an empty gym that looks nothing like the usual CIAA basketball experience

WSSU (4-2 CIAA, 10-4) had a full roster, minus center Cyrille Diop who did not make the trip, and it stayed in front the whole way against St. Aug’s (1-3, 3-11). St. Aug’s has lost four in a row.

As for playing inside an empty gym, Xavier Fennell said it was different. Fennell, a senior and a four-year starter, said the Rams’ adjusted well. Fennell, the Rams’ best defensive player, held the CIAA’s leading scorer Dhashon Dyson (21 points a game) to just two points in the first half. Dyson ended up with 26 points but couldn’t get the Falcons over the hump.

“It was really weird with no fans because we’re not used to that,” Fennell said. “But we stayed motivated because we want to win for each other and that’s what we are intent on doing. This was a good win, and we’re glad (Cooke) is back with us.”

There have been a lot of games

It’s been 25 years for me covering CIAA basketball, minus the four lost seasons when WSSU tried to jump to the MEAC, and it’s not as fun to cover games in empty gyms. It’s sort of like controlled scrimmages, but the games count in the standings.