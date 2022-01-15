WSSU beats St. Aug's in an empty gym that looks nothing like the usual CIAA basketball experience

RALEIGH — It’s better than not playing games at all, but it sure makes it less exciting in the CIAA.
In the middle of another COVID-19 surge, Winston-Salem State played — and won its fourth in a row — at empty Emery Gym on the campus of St. Aug’s on Saturday afternoon.
It was quiet, it was weird and it was unusual, but the Division II CIAA is hoping to plow through the regular-season with each school deciding COVID-19 protocols on the fly. I presented my vaccination card and was able to get in to watch as a journalist, and I was hoping to beat the apocalyptic winter storm that was heading our way so I needed to get back to Winston-Salem.
“This is where we live,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams said of the small gyms sprinkled throughout the CIAA where the atmosphere adds so much to the experience of the oldest HBCU in the country.
The Rams beat the Falcons 61-58 in large part because they scored on five straight possessions to start the second half. It also helped that they went 10 of 21 on 3-pointers (48%).
Javonte Cooke, who had missed the last three games, came back with a vengeance (22 points), and the defense for the Rams was on point.
At one point early in the second half both coaches (Hill and MarQus Johnson) had to whisper in a timeout because of the silence. And each coach had little trouble calling out plays.
WSSU (4-2 CIAA, 10-4) had a full roster, minus center Cyrille Diop who did not make the trip, and it stayed in front the whole way against St. Aug’s (1-3, 3-11). St. Aug’s has lost four in a row.
As for playing inside an empty gym, Xavier Fennell said it was different. Fennell, a senior and a four-year starter, said the Rams’ adjusted well. Fennell, the Rams’ best defensive player, held the CIAA’s leading scorer Dhashon Dyson (21 points a game) to just two points in the first half. Dyson ended up with 26 points but couldn’t get the Falcons over the hump.
“It was really weird with no fans because we’re not used to that,” Fennell said. “But we stayed motivated because we want to win for each other and that’s what we are intent on doing. This was a good win, and we’re glad (Cooke) is back with us.”
It’s been 25 years for me covering CIAA basketball, minus the four lost seasons when WSSU tried to jump to the MEAC, and it’s not as fun to cover games in empty gyms. It’s sort of like controlled scrimmages, but the games count in the standings.
Those gyms, well, most of them, will be empty during the rest of the regular-season. Most of the schools in the CIAA have elected to play without fans out of “an abundance of caution.” Shaw will allow 100 students in for its games but St. Aug’s, Johnson C. Smith, Fayetteville State and Livingstone will not have its usual full houses during the heat of the CIAA regular-season.
The good news for WSSU is officials are letting fans in provided they show a negative COVID-19 test. James DuBose, an assistant athletics director, said the Gaines Center will hopefully have 1,500 or more for its games on Wednesday night against Claflin.
This will be the first doubleheader with the students back on campus since the spike in COVID-19.
Hill summed it up best: “It’s better than not playing at all.”
Hill glad to be back
Hill had to miss two games with COVID-19 issues but returned on Monday night for the win at Elizabeth City State.
He said it was hard to watch via livestream but was thankful for his two assistant coaches, Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith, who were there in his absence.
“They did a tremendous job and we didn’t miss a beat,” Hill said. “I’m just glad to be back with the guys again. I missed everything about it when I was out.”
Rams’ women’s team falls short
St. Aug’s shot 66% in the fourth quarter to hold off WSSU 69-68 in the first game of the doubleheader.
The Falcons (1-3 CIAA, 5-7) overall won their first conference game with Taniya Greene coming off the bench to score 20 points.
“We didn’t quit and kept fighting,” said Brooke Spaulding, a graduate transfer from Central State who led the Rams with 18 points on 8 of 17 shooting.
Kennedi Simmons added 15 points for the Rams (2-2, 6-6) but Amaya Tucker, the Rams’ leading scorer, never got on track as she had just five points in 35 minutes.
The Rams were just 2 of 14 on 3-point attempts and had 15 turnovers.
Looking ahead
WSSU will be back at the Gaines Center on Wednesday night with a doubleheader against Claflin. The women’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.
Both WSSU teams will then travel to Fayetteville State on Saturday. The Broncos were the preseason favorites for the women and the men’s poll and both teams are in first place in the Southern Division.
