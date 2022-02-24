WSSU begins defense of CIAA Tournament title with easy win over St. Aug's in Baltimore

Notes: WSSU is going for its 13th CIAA title in school history. The all-time leader in titles is Virginia Union with 17…. This is the 76th edition of the CIAA men’s tournament. The first one was in 1946 at Turner Arena in Washington, D.C…. WSSU headed into Thursday’s game winners of 12 of its past 14 games…. St. Aug’s lost to WSSU during both meetings during the regular season. The Rams won 61-58 in Raleigh in January and 65-56 on Feb. 5…. The CIAA Tournament is in Baltimore for a three-year run and this is the first year. The only other time the tournament was held in Baltimore in 1952 at Hurt Arena…. The last time the Rams repeated as CIAA champions was in 1999 and 2000 under Coach Rick Duckett.