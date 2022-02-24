WSSU begins defense of CIAA Tournament title with easy win over St. Aug's in Baltimore

Winston-Salem State’s defense of its CIAA championship got off to a good start on Thursday night at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.
The Rams beat St. Aug’s 86-57 in a quarterfinal matchup, breaking the game open early in the second half.
The Rams will play second-seeded Virginia Union on Friday in a semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. The Panthers beat the Rams twice during the regular-season, winning early at the Chris Paul HBCU Tournament, and then in a CIAA game in Richmond, Va.
The third-seeded Rams improved to 19-6 and the 11th-seeded Falcons ended their season at 7-21.
Leading the way for the Rams was Javonte Cooke, a graduate transfer from Mars Hill playing in his first CIAA Tournament game. Cooke just missed his career high, but scored 31 points to lead the Rams. His career high was 33 points in a loss to Catawba on Feb. 8, 2020.
Backing Cooke was freshman Samage Teel — also playing in his first CIAA Tournament game — with 13 points. Cam Campbell added 11.
The Rams had one of their best shooting games of the season, at 59%. Cooke led the way on 3-pointers and was 7 of 9.
The Rams started to pull away with 15:40 left when Cooke hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game for a 46-21 lead. With seven minutes left, Cooke hit two free throws for a 69-49 lead.
The Rams got off to a good start and led 9-2 four minutes into the game.
With 6:20 left in the half, Cooke’s breakaway dunk gave the Rams a 26-19 lead. Cooke hit his first five shots of the game and the Rams led 29-19 with 5:20 left in the half.
The Rams shot nearly 60% in the first half and made five of their first seven 3-point attempts.
Josh Page led the way for the Falcons with 14 points and Dhashon Dyson added 12 points.
Notes: WSSU is going for its 13th CIAA title in school history. The all-time leader in titles is Virginia Union with 17…. This is the 76th edition of the CIAA men’s tournament. The first one was in 1946 at Turner Arena in Washington, D.C…. WSSU headed into Thursday’s game winners of 12 of its past 14 games…. St. Aug’s lost to WSSU during both meetings during the regular season. The Rams won 61-58 in Raleigh in January and 65-56 on Feb. 5…. The CIAA Tournament is in Baltimore for a three-year run and this is the first year. The only other time the tournament was held in Baltimore in 1952 at Hurt Arena…. The last time the Rams repeated as CIAA champions was in 1999 and 2000 under Coach Rick Duckett.
