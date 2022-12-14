WSSU begins key CIAA stretch with three games in five days at the Gaines Center

For years the complaints from community fans of not being able to watch Winston-Salem State play basketball at the compact Gaines Center because of the lack of parking and the lack of seats have been numerous.

That’s no shock about the parking because every college campus has a parking problem, but the reality is when the students are in session the Gaines Center, which holds about 1,800 on a good day, is filled mostly with students. The enrollment at WSSU is right around 5,500.

There will be a chance, however, for the area alumni and local fans to see the Rams play over the next five days because three important CIAA games are scheduled at the Gaines Center. The students are gone because Christmas break has begun, and the school is making it easy to come to the games.

“Now is the time,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said about his 8-1 Rams who are ranked sixth in the Atlantic Region and are knocking on the door to possibly being national ranked in the Division II top 25. “I get ticket requests all the time but I can’t fulfill those requests because our students fill up the gym. And I’m not complaining about that, but with the students gone this is the time to come out.

“We need that support.”

Fans can get in for free to Thursday night’s women’s-men’s doubleheader against Lincoln (Pa.) by bringing a canned good to help the local food bank. Game times are 5:30 p.m. for the women and 7:30 p.m. for the men.

The Rams' men have won 20 straight home games at the Gaines Center with their last loss in January of 2020.

“Some of those games we won (during the home win streak) were without the students here but we will need that energy with them at home on break,” Hill said. “We are hoping our community fans will turn out for these next three games.”

The food drive will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

“You can’t beat that deal,” Hill said about the next three games and what it will take to get into the game. “I’m glad we are doing this to raise awareness of our program and Coach (L’Tona) Lamonte’s women’s program. We’ve talked about doing this for a while with (athletics director Etienne Thomas) and now the schedule is set up where we can help the food bank out.”

The WSSU women head into the start of conference play with a 4-3 record.

Hill also pointed out that parking is free, and there should be plenty of room since the students are on break.

After Thursday’s game, the Rams play Saturday in what is the biggest game of the season against 13th-ranked Virginia Union at 4 p.m. The women’s game will start at 2 p.m.

On Monday the three-game CIAA home stand will end with a game against Bowie State at 7:30 p.m. The women’s game will be at 5:30 p.m.

"There's no doubt this is an important stretch for us as we jump into league play," Hill said. "Last season we were on the road for these three CIAA games but this year we get these opponents at home."