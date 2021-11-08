WSSU came out of its rugged exhibition games against Duke and Wake Forest with plenty to work on

“We will watch all three of the tapes and we’ve got to clean up a few things as we get going here with our season,” Hill said.

One of the subtle changes for the Rams is Hicklin, who played mostly point guard in the 2019-20 season as a transfer from James Madison, has shifted more to small forward. The freshmen backcourt of Isaac Parson and Samage Teel who are both about 6-foot-1 and can play both guard positions. Freeing Hicklin to more off the ball should help him be more of a force.

For Teel and Parson, who were in school in 2020-21 when the Rams didn't play a season, are a year stronger and have a year of academics under their belts.

"I think those two will be special and they both can play," Hill said about the former high-school rivals who are now teammates for the first time.

Another big addition, senior transfer Cameron Campbell, is the Rams’ best outside shooter. Campbell, who is 6-foot-4, is a transfer from Lincoln (Pa.) and knows the CIAA well.

“We got a good feel of how we are as a team so playing these games was big for us,” Hicklin said about competing with the ACC. “We got a feel of what it’s like at another level so what we have to do know is put together how we want to play and be ready.”