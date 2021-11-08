WSSU came out of its rugged exhibition games against Duke and Wake Forest with plenty to work on

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. will open his third season at Winston-Salem State later this week but he already has a good indication of how good the Rams can be.
Thanks to two exhibition games at ninth-ranked Duke and Wake Forest, along with a closed scrimmage with N.C. A&T, Hill and his coaches are armed with plenty of film about what to work on this week. The Rams are done with playing Division I opponents, and will open at Division II power West Liberty on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“I don’t know how much easier it really will get with playing West Liberty in our opener,” Hill said about playing the 7th-ranked Hilltoppers. “They are always a nationally-ranked team so we’ll have another challenge in front of us.”
The challenge for the Rams in the two exhibition games, which were both lopsided losses, was the sheer size of the Blue Devils and the Deacons. The Rams are a guard-oriented team that will rely on their quickness and defensive instincts as they chase another CIAA title.
The Rams are the defending CIAA champions but don’t look much like they did two years ago. Only Jon Hicklin and Xavier Fennell played major minutes and are back this season.
The Rams received $22,000 combined for the two exhibition games and it afforded them a chance to play at an iconic gym at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.
“We will watch all three of the tapes and we’ve got to clean up a few things as we get going here with our season,” Hill said.
One of the subtle changes for the Rams is Hicklin, who played mostly point guard in the 2019-20 season as a transfer from James Madison, has shifted more to small forward. The freshmen backcourt of Isaac Parson and Samage Teel who are both about 6-foot-1 and can play both guard positions. Freeing Hicklin to more off the ball should help him be more of a force.
For Teel and Parson, who were in school in 2020-21 when the Rams didn't play a season, are a year stronger and have a year of academics under their belts.
"I think those two will be special and they both can play," Hill said about the former high-school rivals who are now teammates for the first time.
Another big addition, senior transfer Cameron Campbell, is the Rams’ best outside shooter. Campbell, who is 6-foot-4, is a transfer from Lincoln (Pa.) and knows the CIAA well.
“We got a good feel of how we are as a team so playing these games was big for us,” Hicklin said about competing with the ACC. “We got a feel of what it’s like at another level so what we have to do know is put together how we want to play and be ready.”
Hicklin said a major improvement will have to be rebounding.
“We just have to box out better because we lost so many rebounds,” he said after Friday's loss to the Deacons at Joel Coliseum. “And on offense we have to move the ball better and at times (against Wake Forest) we did that. I thought we played better than we did against Duke and that’s encouraging.”
Campbell’s biggest adjustment in joining the Rams was getting used to the way they play. Defense was the calling card for the Rams when they won the CIAA title and that hasn’t changed.
“I just think we need to work on being consistent every day,” said Campbell, who averaged nearly 15 points in his junior season at Lincoln (Pa.). “We just have to keep that energy from start to finish. It’s about playing hard for 40 minutes.”
Another plus to playing in three competitive games before its opener is working out the kinks of not playing since Feb. 29, 2020. That was the last time the Rams had played a game when they won the CIAA championship with a victory over Fayetteville State in Charlotte. The Rams didn’t play last season because of COVID-19.
The Rams are confident they can contend in the CIAA.
“Yes, we can win it again,” Hill said. “I think our depth is better and we are slightly more athletic than the 2020 team. Right now it’s the growing pains and we scheduled a tough preseason and a tough nonconference schedule, and hopefully all of that will get us ready for conference play.”
