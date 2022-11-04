WSSU can close season on a winning note on Saturday with home game against Fayetteville State

Winston-Salem State will close its season on Saturday with an eye toward next year. But that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t love to knock off the Southern Division champions.

The Broncos, who will represent the Southern Division for the fifth straight year in the CIAA Championship on Nov. 12, have had the Rams number for the last several years. The Broncos have won three of the last four meetings including last year’s 10-3 victory in Fayetteville.

Robert Massey, who is in his third season at WSSU as the head coach but his first as the permanent coach, has liked the resiliency his team has showed. After starting out 0-5 the Rams (3-5) have won three in a row and could put a cherry on top of this season by beating the Broncos.

“It’s important that our seniors go out on top and that’s one of the goals we have this weekend,” Massey said. “A lot of them have not beaten Fayetteville State since they’ve been here so it’s a big, rivalry game on our home field.”

The Broncos (7-2) will play in the CIAA championship game for the fifth straight time on Nov. 12 in Salem, Va. They will likely play Chowan, who can win the Northern Division with a victory Saturday over Elizabeth City State.

Coach Richard Hayes, a former defensive coordinator for the Rams, has built a consistent winner in the Southern Division and the Broncos haven’t slowed down this season. Hayes is a nephew of Bill Hayes, the legendary former WSSU football coach and athletics director. The game will be played on Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The challenge for Hayes and his coaching staff will be how to approach Saturday’s game knowing they are in the CIAA championship game already. The Broncos are 0-4 in those previous championship games.

“We’re going to play this game and try to win this week and we will focus on next week when it gets here,” Hayes said about not resting starters or playing backups to prepare for the championship game. “Our kids want to play and if I told some of our starters they weren’t going to play they’d probably run me out of here. So our goal won’t change – we are going to Winston to try and win this game.”

Quarterback Caden Davis, a redshirt freshman who is a Reynolds High School graduate, will be the starter. He’s been part of the Broncos’ offense where two quarterbacks will see action in Saturday’s game. Fellow freshman Demari Daniels is the other quarterback that the Broncos alternate on series.

Davis says he’s excited to able start a college game in his hometown. His father, Antonio, works at WSSU and is a multimedia producer for the school.

“It’s cool to be coming back to Winston to play in college so this will be the first time,” Davis said. “We want to go out there and get this win and then try to win the CIAA title and that’s what we’ve been working for all season.”

Here are three things to watch for.

WSSU’s defense on a roll

Earlier in the year the Rams’ were near the bottom of the CIAA in defense but have moved up and are tied for fifth with Bowie State. They are allowing just 21 points a game and nationally in Division II they rank 15th in total defense. Thanks to a secondary that has been playing better each week the Rams have allowed just 31 points combined in their last three games. Senior Elijah Banks, a cornerback who had an interception last week against Johnson C. Smith, likes the energy they have been playing with. “This is like our championship game and I know Winston hasn’t won this game in a while so we know the importance of this game but it’s my senior day so we want to play well,” Banks said.

Broncos also have good defense

There’s a reason the Broncos will be playing in the CIAA championship game yet again. The defense has allowed just 13.5 points a game which leads the CIAA. They have given up 15 touchdowns all season and are led by defensive end Cameron Merrell who leads them in tackles with 68 and has two fumble recoveries. Linebacker Kentrell Caldwell has been in on 50 tackles and has an interception.

WSSU will need balance on offense

Even though WSSU’s on a three-game win streak Massey said having more of a passing game could make the difference on Saturday. Bryce Jackson hasn’t aired it out a lot in his three starts as the Rams have kept the ball on the ground and played outstanding defense. Keeping a good balance between the run and the pass, and staying away from turnovers, could be enough for the Rams to win their fourth straight game. “We need to have more of a passing attack, especially against a good defensive team like Fayetteville State,” Massey said.