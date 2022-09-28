 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WSSU cancels homecoming game, activities

Winston-Salem State homecoming activities, including the football game with Lincoln (Pa.) scheduled for Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium, have been canceled due to severe weather forecast for Winston-Salem over the weekend.

The school made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying ticket holders are eligible for a refund or can donate the ticket price to the university's athletic department.

According to a spokesman in the WSSU ticket office, more than 2,000 tickets have been sold.

WSSU’s football team was at practice Wednesday afternoon when the decision was made.

WSSU is also offering tailgating and vendor refunds.

