WSSU cancels nonconference game with Bluefield State in West Virginia on Wednesday night

Winston-Salem State, which is back in the Atlantic Region top 10 after its win over Livingstone on Saturday, will not play its final nonconference game on Wednesday night at Bluefield State in West Virginia.

The game was cancelled because of sickness that’s hitting Coach Cleo Hill Jr.’s talented team.

“We have a bunch of guys out but it’s not COVID sicknesses,” Hill said on Tuesday night. “It’s going to be an issue the rest of the year unfortunately.”

The WSSU women’s team is also battling through injuries and sickness and its game scheduled for home on Wednesday night against Salem University was also cancelled on Monday.

Not only did the men’s team enter No. 9 in the regional rankings two of its players - Samage Teel and Jaylon Gibson – were named players of the week in the CIAA.

Teel was named the player of the week and Gibson was named the defensive player of the week. Both were key in the Rams overtime win on the road against the Blue Bears on Saturday.

With both the women’s and men’s teams cancelling their final nonconference games they will get back into CIAA action on Saturday at St. Aug’s in Raleigh. The women will play at 2 p.m. and the men’s game will be at 4 p.m.

After Saturday’s game Teel said the goal doesn’t change as they try to win the Southern Division and get a No. 1 seed in the CIAA Tournament.

“It’s about attacking each game as it comes and following the scouting reports that our coaches give us,” Teel said. “We can’t look ahead because that’s when you can slip up.”